Coming into the 2021-22 school year, there still remain many unanswered questions and fluid situations that all schools need to navigate as we move forward. Among these many decisions was the potential to offer distance learning, or to implement an online learning program that stemmed out of the necessary offering last school year for families.
Through much discussion and debate, North Lakes Academy has chosen to not offer any distance learning for the 2021-22 school year as we believe strongly in in-person learning, and will focus our efforts on maintaining and enhancing programming around that core belief. Some of the main reasons why we made this difficult decision centered on the student experience. Though online learning has many benefits to it - namely convenience and flexibility, we found in the last year that several in-person necessities cannot be duplicated in that format. Though we considered that online offerings may increase enrollment numbers, ultimately we felt that it would lower the bar of our educational goals and the student experience.
The COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly made humans more aware of their current and immediate situation. Because we do not know what the next week, month or year will look like, we need to focus on the experience in the present. We believe that happens best while in-person. Some simple realities behind the strength of in-person learning lie in the idea that education is not a podcast - it is not something to be consumed, but rather something to be experienced, immersed in, and present for. There is great power in group education - in sharing ideas, conversations, and connections in person. When at home, students miss the opportunity to directly engage and encourage each other - to build each other up by being present for each other in a way that screentime cannot duplicate. There is also accountability present in in-person learning - direct and immediate support, group work, check-ins, and hallway meet-ups between classes are all daily events students build upon and count on every day in the school building. Students are also unable to serve the school in various ways while at home - from elementary students performing classroom tasks (a necessary and great growth skill) to high school students taking ownership of their daily experience by helping in the cafeteria or in the office. There are immeasurable positives around service learning and providing those opportunities is something NLA believes strongly in as a way to increase student ownership of their learning and growth.
Perhaps the single biggest difference between the in-person experience and the online offering is that students are extremely limited in their connections with adults and each other on a daily basis. They miss the opportunity to check in with a former teacher about their progress, to meet with an administrator face to face to discuss an opportunity or an issue, and to be available to others to share in those common experiences together. For a great number of students school can be the only place they will connect with like-minded people on a daily basis whether they are in the same class, grade, building, or bus route.
North Lakes Academy has students and staff who put forth great effort and achieved quality results last year during online learning. Just recently AP placement scores were released and NLA students performed at a rate double the national average and almost double the state average though the testing requirements, teaching model, and unknowns throughout the year existed.
The truth is that we know we can perform online learning - we have results demonstrating that, but it is not where we are most effective. It does not meet our high value of community in the best way, and the burden it put on our staff was not sustainable. We instead will choose to focus on the daily experience - in person and as a school community for this coming year and for years to come. If you are interested in learning more about North Lakes Academy, please visit our website or contact us directly.
Cam Stottler is the Executive Director of North Lakes Academy.
