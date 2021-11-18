Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 marked a special day in Columbus. We held our first city council meeting in the council chambers since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the start of the pandemic we held our regular meetings in the Senior/Community Center in order to take advantage of CARES Funds to renovate and update the HVAC systems and the online interactive communication systems throughout the building. In addition we upgraded technology that will enable us to continue using our hybrid interactive format well into the future. Thank you everyone who spent so much time planning and executing these much-needed updates.
Progress is continuing in the freeway corridor and on Lake Drive — Love’s Travel Plaza is beginning to take shape and is planning a spring opening; and Muddy Paws Play + Stay (under new ownership of Joe and Olivia Lefto) have made many upgrades to their property and we are pleased to welcome them into our Columbus business community. On Lake Drive, Ecofun Motorsports has begun construction on their new building and Running Aces is continuing its renovation and update of the original building complex to harmonize with the new Running Aces Hotel.
Perhaps the best news for Columbus residents is we are being fiscally prudent during these tough economic times. The city council has held several meetings during August and September to determine the preliminary levy for the 2022 city budget. As mayor, I always appreciate the collaboration with city staff, council, and commissions to better understand everything that needs to be factored into the final numbers. There is much more to the equation than services, equipment, personnel, and supplies. I believe we took a conservative approach in looking at all aspects of the budget, including the cost of inflation and balancing the needs of a growing city. The city council voted on the 2022 levy with a relatively flat tax rate (2022 = 48.34%) compared to last year (2021 = 48.28%). This equates to a two-dollar increase over last year based on the market value for a $375,000 residence. The change has been minimal due to extra value being added from new businesses and developments coming to the city. The final tax levy for 2022 will be voted on at the city council meeting on December 8, 2021. There will be a public open forum for Columbus residents and property owners to comment on the 2022 budget and levy during that council meeting.
After a six-week traffic experiment, Anoka County has removed the road closure at the intersection of Camp 3 Road and Kettle River Blvd. Many residents had expressed concern to the city and county regarding the difficulties at this intersection. The temporary road closure was the beginning of a comprehensive study of the options available and associated costs. Over the next several months data will be analyzed and presented to the city council for consideration.
In closing, I would like to express from both the council and the city staff heartfelt sympathies to family and friends of long-time Columbus resident and planning commission member Barbara Hvass. Her vision and 20+ years of dedication were instrumental in the formation of our city. Her wisdom and expertise in looking to the future were key in making Columbus what it is today.
As 2021 comes to a close, I would like to wish everyone a happy Thanksgiving and a wonderful holiday season.
Jesse Preiner is the mayor of Columbus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.