October is National ADHD Awareness Month. Now, more than ever, is a good time to reflect on neuro-diversity, the brain differences that exist in us all.
In a “nutshell” Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder is the name of a neuro-developmental disorder that can be found in the Diagnostic Manual for Mental Health Disorders. There are three types named: Hyperactive, Inattentive, and Combined type. Individuals who have been diagnosed with ADHD experience a wide variety of symptoms that are similar to other mental health conditions such as anxiety or trauma-stressor related disorders. Persistent symptoms typically emerge in childhood development and can include things like difficulty concentrating, hyperactivity, forgetfulness, impulsivity, and losing interest in tasks quickly that require big mental effort. It is a disorder that can be over-diagnosed or misdiagnosed without a full psychological evaluation or thoughtful consideration of other factors.
These hallmark symptoms of ADHD impact daily functioning and can present differently in girls and boys. The executive functioning domain of the brain, sometimes referred to as the thinking brain, is wired differently in the ADHD brain, making it difficult to concentrate, make decisions, rationalize, think before doing, relate to others in a social context, and listen or behave as expected of their social counterparts.
This all sounds…well, hard… doesn’t it? It sounds like it would be challenging to experience the world in a brain and body that feels uncontrollably busy, feels pulled in any direction, and never stops. Though, more often I hear about a different kind of struggle: the challenge of living in a social environment that can stigmatize, dismiss, or punish behaviors that go along with a biological condition such as ADHD, which can lead to isolation or adverse experiences.
Think about a time where you have heard or experienced a disruptive kid in school or another setting. Is this the kid who seems to be not listening/ignoring you? Is it the student that constantly forgets things? Is it the kid who is not able to stop talking or impulsively blurts things out or otherwise? A lot may be happening underneath the behavior. A good place to start is reflection. Ask yourself, “What could be happening internally - with brain and body?” This is a great way to begin understanding not only ADHD, but with things like trauma, stressors, and anxiety, which can present similarly, though require different assessment and treatment.
As a mental health therapist, I have seen children who are expected to perform beyond their natural born abilities, but simply can’t, and then begin to internalize a messages of: “I’m stupid” or “I’m different and different equals bad.” Unfortunately, for some this message is reinforced further when adults scold, reprimand, or point out their differences as deficits. As caretakers of our children and their emotional development, what would it be like if we could see beyond their behaviors? What if we used a strengths-based approach when interacting with children diagnosed with ADHD? Those with ADHD have strong links to creativity, the ability to actually “hyper-focus” or utilize energy towards a particular interest in the fullest capacity, or athleticism.
De-bunking myths and sorting out the facts leads to the “ah-ha” moments to make meaning out of our experiences. Also, this: the brain has the ability to change and there is still so much to learn about the capabilities of the brain and how treatment can be effective or otherwise. A diagnosis is not a lifelong sentence for struggle of “you’re not like the others.” A diagnosis such as ADHD is just a set of criteria that informs treatment. A diagnosis should not define a whole person or become an identity or identifier for an individual.
It may be helpful to explore some of the common myths about ADHD as seen below. These were produced by the ADHD Awareness Month website (.adhdawarenessmonth.org):
MYTH: People with ADHD just can’t concentrate.
FACT: Individuals with ADHD can concentrate when they are interested in or intrigued by what they are doing.
MYTH: ADHD is caused by bad parenting.
FACT: Brain-imaging studies show that differences in brain structure and wiring cause problems with attention, impulse control and motivation.
MYTH: All children grow out of ADHD.
FACT: Significant symptoms and impairments persist in 50-86% of people with ADHD.
MYTH: ADHD is just an excuse for laziness.
FACT: ADHD is really a problem with the chemical dynamics of the brain and it’s not under voluntary control.
MYTH: Children with ADHD just need more discipline.
FACT: Discipline and relationship problems are the consequences of ADHD behavior problems in the children, not the cause.
When working with families, I have seen it helpful to provide information about cognitions and feelings and behaviors. For those who are experiencing symptoms of ADHD, it is recommended to find evidence-based resources to learn about it. Another option is to contact a mental health clinical professional who has specialized training, understands new research, information, and treatment of mental health disorders. Ideally, a collaborative relationship between a medical doctor and mental health professional is appropriate as research has established mental health and physical health are undeniably related.
Lea Morey Finstrom is an individual family therapist at Lakes Center for Youth and Families.
