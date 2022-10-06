October is National ADHD Awareness Month. Now, more than ever, is a good time to reflect on neuro-diversity, the brain differences that exist in us all.  

In a “nutshell” Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder is the name of a neuro-developmental disorder that can be found in the Diagnostic Manual for Mental Health Disorders. There are three types named: Hyperactive, Inattentive, and Combined type.  Individuals who have been diagnosed with ADHD experience a wide variety of symptoms that are similar to other mental health conditions such as anxiety or trauma-stressor related disorders. Persistent symptoms typically emerge in childhood development and can include things like difficulty concentrating, hyperactivity, forgetfulness, impulsivity, and losing interest in tasks quickly that require big mental effort.  It is a disorder that can be over-diagnosed or misdiagnosed without a full psychological evaluation or thoughtful consideration of other factors.

