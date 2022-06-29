The legislative session ended just over a month ago. As deputy minority leader, I stood up last session to protect main street Minnesota businesses, promote safety in our cities, and block Democrat spending proposals.
Earlier this year, Minnesota job providers faced a significant tax increase that was set to take effect at the beginning of April because our Unemployment Insurance trust fund had a deficit. This was caused by government shutdowns during the pandemic that triggered record unemployment claims. I fought to use the $1 billion in unspent federal COVID relief funds, along with our state’s $9 billion surplus, to repay the trust fund and prevent the tax increase from hitting employers who are already struggling with inflation, a supply chain crisis, and workforce challenges. While Democrats in the House held the bill hostage for months, the legislature finally passed relief for our main street businesses in April.
Violent crime is on the rise and many communities are struggling to fully staff their police departments. We must advance policies that will recruit and train new law enforcement officers and ensure that criminals are held accountable. There have been far too many cases were judges and prosecutors allowed criminals – even violent criminals – back on the streets with little or no consequences. Unfortunately, session ended with little progress on public safety because Democrats refused to pass any bill that would directly fund local police or increase sentences for criminals.
With the state’s record-setting budget surplus and talks of an impending recession, it was critical this session to put money back in the pockets of Minnesota families through meaningful and permanent tax cuts. House Democrats, however, demanded billions of dollars in new government spending before they would even consider cutting taxes for Minnesotans. We already have a fully funded state budget that passed in 2021. There was no reason to demand new government spending as a condition of giving Minnesotans their money back.
While I fought against many bad Democrat policies, I am proud of many accomplishments from last session. We passed $25 million for ALS research and caregiver support in March. This legislation was very special to me as I lost my husband, Jon, to ALS in 2016. These funds will provide hope to so many families whose loved ones are facing this awful disease.
I also served on the Frontline Worker Pay Working Group to distribute $500 million in bonus pay to Minnesota’s nurses, long term care workers, first responders, and other frontline workers who risked their lives throughout the pandemic. I encourage all frontline workers to check their eligibility and apply at frontlinepay.mn.gov.
Next year, I hope to fight for a record-setting tax cut with Minnesota’s $9 billion surplus – and it won’t be held hostage for billions in new government spending that will only grow our bureaucracy. I will work to make sure every Minnesotan is safe in their community. There are many challenges ahead of us, but I know that together we can restore safety and prosperity in our state.
Anne Neu-Brindley is the representative for District 32B in Minnesota, which includes Wyoming.
