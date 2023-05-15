On April 20, 2010, the Deepwater Horizon oil rig exploded in the Gulf of Mexico, creating a ball of fire that could be seen from 40 miles away. The accident killed 11 people and hundreds of thousands of migratory birds and marine animals and spilled 134 million gallons of oil into the ocean, making Deepwater Horizon the largest ever marine oil spill. Not surprisingly, the $20.8 billion settlement reached six years later was the largest environmental damage settlement in U.S. history. 

Today you might be surprised to learn that some of these settlement funds are being used to study and protect one of Minnesota’s signature species: the loon. 

