On April 20, 2010, the Deepwater Horizon oil rig exploded in the Gulf of Mexico, creating a ball of fire that could be seen from 40 miles away. The accident killed 11 people and hundreds of thousands of migratory birds and marine animals and spilled 134 million gallons of oil into the ocean, making Deepwater Horizon the largest ever marine oil spill. Not surprisingly, the $20.8 billion settlement reached six years later was the largest environmental damage settlement in U.S. history.
Today you might be surprised to learn that some of these settlement funds are being used to study and protect one of Minnesota’s signature species: the loon.
At the upcoming Forest Lake Lake Association’s annual meeting, Rob Rabasco, coordinator of Minnesota’s Loon Restoration Project, will talk about efforts underway to protect loon habitats across the state, augment natural loon nesting with artificial nesting platforms in targeted locations, implement loon-friendly lake management plans, and increase survival rates for loon chicks.
The Minnesota Loon Restoration Project focuses on an eight-county area in north-central Minnesota with the highest concentration of nesting loons - Aitkin, Becker, Beltrami, Cass, Crow Wing, Clearwater, Hubbard, and Itasca. Rabasco noted that while Washington County isn’t a part of the restoration project, “We still want to work with lake associations and nonprofit organizations around the state to share information about loons and actions people can take to protect them.” Rabasco is hoping to identify “loon liaisons” in every lake association across the state and work with them to create personalized loon-friendly lake plans that take into account each lake’s unique habitat and fisheries.
One of the key actions lakeshore landowners can take is to maintain natural habitat along their shoreline. Loons are shoreline nesters that require tall plants such as cattails and bulrush; they can’t build nests on lakeshore properties that have rock riprap, retaining walls, or lawn all the way down to the water’s edge.
“Minnesotans love their lakes to death,” he said. “They don’t mean to, but people don’t understand the cumulative impact when everyone on a lake develops their shorelines.” Loon lovers can also help to protect Minnesota’s state bird by using lead-free fishing tackle and boating slower when baby loons are on the water.
The FLLA annual meeting will also include updates from Board President Jerry Grundtner, as well as presentations by Steve McComas of Blue Water Science, talking about aquatic invasive species, and Mike Kinney of the Comfort Lake – Forest Lake Watershed District, talking about water quality improvement projects and an upcoming alum treatment planned for Forest Lake.
The watershed district will conduct an alum treatment on Forest Lake in September to improve water quality and clarity. Alum treatments are non-toxic and have been used to improve lake water quality for decades, including at nearby Moody and Shields Lakes. The FLLA meeting will be the first of many opportunities for lake association members and the public to learn about the project.
FLLA’s annual meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 17 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Forest Lake Area High School Auditorium. Attendees can enter on the south side of the building through the Performing Arts Center Door 32. The meeting is open to the public.
