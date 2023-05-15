When young people think ahead to their future, and future career choices, they’re often limited by the jobs and the people they know. They’re aware of the careers of their parents or other adults they know or things they’ve seen in their community, like teaching, law enforcement, medical careers, etc., but there are still a wide range of jobs and career fields that a typical teenager may not have heard or thought about.

With the help of our community, Forest Lake Area School District has made great progress in showing students the vast world of possibilities that await them after graduation. Career and college readiness is part of our district’s strategic plan, and we are purposeful about our service to students in this area. 

