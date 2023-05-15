When young people think ahead to their future, and future career choices, they’re often limited by the jobs and the people they know. They’re aware of the careers of their parents or other adults they know or things they’ve seen in their community, like teaching, law enforcement, medical careers, etc., but there are still a wide range of jobs and career fields that a typical teenager may not have heard or thought about.
With the help of our community, Forest Lake Area School District has made great progress in showing students the vast world of possibilities that await them after graduation. Career and college readiness is part of our district’s strategic plan, and we are purposeful about our service to students in this area.
Exploration of different subject areas begins in elementary school, and continues in middle school, with several career gateway experiences built into the middle school coursework. By the time our students reach high school, they have a good foundation for understanding what types of work they like to do and what subject areas they want to continue exploring.
Students do this exploration through our Career Launch program at Forest Lake Area High School. In partnership with local businesses and individuals, the program provides real-world career experiences to students as they navigate their high school pathway. The depth of these experiences can vary based on student interest, but every student participates in some way.
Each year at the high school we host two career exploration days where dozens of professionals from our community visit the school to talk to students about working in their career and the education or experience it takes to get there. We also provide an online career exploration and planning tool that each student uses to help prepare for their future and select high school coursework that will support their goals. We also offer tours of local business and organizations to students who have interest in particular career fields.
The Career Launch program also offers real-life work experience for older high school students who are ready to take the next step. We partner with several local businesses and organizations to offer paid internship opportunities for students who are looking to gain real-world experiences.
This school-business partnership has the benefit of providing a pipeline for skilled employees within our own community, while allowing our students to gain hands-on experience in an organization that’s close to home and that may be part of their future plans.
This program is possible through a Youth Skills Training grant from the Department of Labor and Industry. Our high school staff has worked diligently to acquire this grant funding and provide these opportunities for our students.
All of these opportunities for students, from elementary through high school, aim to broaden their knowledge and experience so that they can successfully choose a pathway for their own lives. We are thankful to be in a community that supports young people through these partnerships and we see a bright future where today’s students create a thriving, vibrant community of tomorrow.
Steve Massey is the superintendent of the Forest Lake Area School District.
