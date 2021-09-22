A single question can change everything. As an International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme (PYP), we strive to spark students’ curiosity and engagement through inquiry. We use a student-centered approach and encourage all to take responsibility and ownership of their learning.
One of the key tools to effective inquiry-based learning is questioning — not just teachers asking questions, but also providing opportunities for our students to ask questions.
Last year, this came to life at LILA Lower School in an unexpected way. John Fino (Profe Juan), our enrichment teacher, wanted to tap into students’ innate curiosity while introducing them to the idea of science as a way of answering questions. So he asked students to submit questions they wanted to answer to a school “Wonder Wall.”
And the response was magical. Over the course of a month, more than 500 questions were submitted from students in grades two through five.
Profe Juan displayed the submissions, and soon the hallways were filled with questions that fostered curiosity and prompted discussion. Students all over the school were noticing, wondering and making connections.
In describing the project, Profe Juan said it was an activity to “encourage a sense of wonder about the vastness of the universe, and the idea that, just because you can’t answer every question, doesn’t mean you can’t figure out a few yourself and contribute to human understanding.”
Here are a few student questions from the project:
Cecilia: Why can’t we see air?
Aubrey: Why do people fart?
Lucca: Do trees fart?
Mabel: What’s inside a black hole and why can’t I go in it?
Estelle: Why do people ask questions?
Vinny: Why can’t we breathe underwater but fish can?
Nala: Are there wild chickens and where would you find them?
Wyatt: Who discovered math?
Lilly: What was the first language spoken?
In a Ted Talk from 2013, chemistry teacher Ramsey Musallam identified three rules to spark learning and cultivate curiosity:
• Curiosity comes first.
• Embrace the mess (trial and error).
• Practice reflection.
This is actually a great way to describe what happens in a PYP classroom. We encourage students to ask questions and explore their ideas. From the kindergartener who wants to know “Why?” to the fifth grader who asks “How?” young children want to understand the world around them and naturally reveal their interests by asking questions – sometimes even too many questions!
In LILA classrooms, students and teachers work toward answering a few broad questions using many resources and a combination of subject areas within identified Units of Inquiry at each grade level.
Students practice reading, writing, math, science, social studies, and other skills in the process. These Units of Inquiry form the foundation of the PYP curriculum. Teachers and students pursue learning together based on a series of fundamental concepts:
• Who we are.
• Where we are in place and time.
• How we express ourselves.
• How the world works.
• How we organize ourselves.
• Sharing the planet.
Too often, schools work in ways that don’t promote inquiry and stifle students’ innate curiosity. In an inquiry-based classroom, there is an emphasis on creativity, problem-solving, collaboration and critical thinking.
Teachers create a community that values the opinions and ideas of others — even if different from those of their classmates. When asking questions, developing opinions and researching topics of interest, students are invested in their own learning.
Profe Juan’s Wonder Wall gave LILA students a space to ponder, marvel, speculate and reflect. Like Lucca, you may now be wondering if trees fart. Profe Juan described a fantastic discussion involving the oxygen cycle, carbon sequestration and how the atmosphere was created.
Kathy Griebel is the Lower School Principal at Lakes International Language Academy. She can be reached at kgriebel@mylila.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.