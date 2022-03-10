March has finally arrived. In Columbus it feels that spring is finally on its way—as maple syrup people prepare to tap their trees and turn maple sap into delicious golden maple syrup.
As the COVID-19 positivity rates continue to decline, the council and staff are eagerly looking forward to the return of our famous Columbus Lions pancake breakfast in the community center. What a delight it will be to gather once again in the refurbished community center to enjoy pancakes—and maple syrup—amongst friends and neighbors.
Progress has continued on several projects in Columbus throughout the winter. The EcoFun MotorSports building is an attractive addition on Lake Drive, and the crews have worked throughout the winter on Love’s Travel Plaza located on Hornsby Avenue South. Both new businesses anticipate opening this spring to the public. The St. Clair project — a new single-family housing development — on Howard Lake also anticipates beginning construction early this spring.
City staff and council have been vigorously pursuing all avenues that will improve broadband access to unserved and under-served Columbus residents. We have recently met with Anoka county EDA director Samantha Markum as well as with Rep. Tom Emmer’s staff in pursuit of funding streams available to local cities. The Columbus city council understands the needs of our residents and we are cautiously optimistic that progress is being made. Residents can look forward to increased connectivity this year and in 2023.
On behalf of all Columbus residents I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to Rep. Bob Dettmer, who has announced his retirement from the Minnesota House of Representatives in 2023. Rep. Dettmer has represented Columbus residents prior to the previous redistricting and has been an incredible advocate for us. Rep. Dettmer was a key player in helping Columbus and Forest Lake find and obtain the funding to rebuild the Highway 97 bridge and intersection between Columbus and Forest Lake. As a result we now have a beautiful intersection that will last 50+ years and that will help make the traffic flow smoothly between our two cities. Again, thank you Bob, we appreciate everything that you have accomplished for us.
In closing, we are looking forward to warmer weather, a busy building season, and life [hopefully] getting back to normal.
