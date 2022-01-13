As the New Year begins, it’s great to look forward to the progress that we are anticipating in Columbus. Along with the usual wrapping up of city business in November and December, our city staff has been extra busy working with property owners and developers on building and zoning permits so they are able to begin their projects in the 2022 building season.
Our city is very excited about the progress on Lake Drive with the completion of the Waldoch addition commercial subdivision that will include new road construction starting in early spring. We are looking forward to hearing from HyVee as to when they are expecting to begin their buildout of the new Hy-Vee Fast’n Fresh! Columbus council just approved the site plan for a Caribou Coffee Cabin on Hornsby Street North. When you drive by, notice the progress being made on the Love’s Travel Plaza. The construction crews are working throughout the winter in order to be ready for a grand opening early this spring. Construction at Ecofun Motorsports is also continuing through the winter and their new building is going to be an attractive addition on Lake Drive located next to Viking Industrial. And finally, Columbus council has issued a final plat for 21 new detached townhomes to be built at St. Clair Lakes beginning in 2022 that will be served by our city sanitary sewer and water system. I would like to thank our staff for all the expertise, patience, and hours of effort that they have expended while processing the mountains of documents that are necessary for these upcoming projects.
The council is also making progress on several concerns raised by residents over the past year. Commissioner Hegland and Administrator Mursko have been leading the charge, working non-stop, on the very complicated and expensive project of expanding internet services to the underserved and to households with no current access. The city and the county are weighing options for addressing safety concerns at the Camp 3 and Kettle River intersection. We hope to have a recommendation for a potential solution by mid-summer. We have completed the upgrades in the council chambers and we are able to safely hold our council meetings every other Wednesday beginning at 6:30 p.m. (Note this new time: Previously meetings have started at 7 p.m.). The public is always welcomed to attend.
Lastly, we have had six plowable snowfalls this season and our public works crew have been giving our plow trucks a good workout. I would like to give a tip of the cap and a sincere thank you to the Public Works Department who under the supervision of Jim Windingstad have kept our roads in safe driving condition.
I would like to wish everyone a happy, safe, and successful 2022.
Jesse Preiner is the mayor of Columbus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.