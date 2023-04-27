Everyone knows that there are two seasons in Minnesota: winter and road construction. In Columbus we’re pleased to be moving from the former to the latter. Spring work has already begun on the final leg of West Freeway Drive. Forest Lake Contracting crews have begun installing sewer mains and are grading in preparation for black topping and striping this summer. The completion of the northern leg of West Freeway Drive represents a major achievement for Columbus. For the past 20 years, staff, councils and professional consultants have been planning to upgrade the I-35 and Highway 97 entrance into our city. We have built our new bridge; we have realigned and rebuilt both Hornsby Street north and south; we have added a roundabout; realigned West Freeway Drive South; and we are about to finish the last leg of the roundabout onto West Freeway Drive North that will provide a public access to property in the northwest quadrant of the interchange extending all the way up to Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area. These improvements into our city have improved safety and has helped alleviate the traffic congestion for both commuters and local residents. We are pleased to say that all of these projects were funded predominantly by state funds, a strategy this council has successfully employed to lessen the tax burden on Columbus citizens and businesses.
On March 23, I and the rest of the council welcomed Columbus business owners and their employees to the first ColumBiz breakfast meeting since before the COVID pandemic began. City staff, under the direction of administrator Elizabeth Mursko, organized a great event. The purpose of ColumBiz is to increase dialogue between the city and the business community, to gather new ideas and to learn what the city can do to help ensure their success. We hosted presentations by Gregory Frahm-Giles, Anoka County Economic Development Director, and Joe MacPhearson, Transportation Division Manager/Anoka County Engineer. Both speakers gave concise and informative updates on business trends Anoka County and on upcoming road projects in Columbus. Many issues were explained and discussed with local businesses.
While listening and learning, everyone in attendance enjoyed the tasty breakfast buffet in the Running Aces Hotel Ballroom. It was concluded by everyone that it would be great to host another afternoon event this October or November.
The Columbus Park Board is continuing to work on the master park plan. Ideas, needs, and innovations are being discussed and memorialized by the board. What the parks offer now and what they will become in the future. Our parks are renowned for their cleanliness, well-groomed ball diamonds, and attractive amenities, not only by Columbus residents, but also by visitors from throughout the area.
Co-chairs Lynn Carver-Quinn and Karen Fleming are pleased to announce that planning is underway for our 2023 Columbus Fall Fest to be held the weekend of September 15-17. Volunteers and city staff have been meeting to reimagine our first Columbus Fall Fest since COVID. Many people have expressed a desire to reestablish our “great Columbus get-together.” We welcome anyone who is willing to volunteer their time, talent, and energy, or be willing to make a donation to the Fall Fest event. The purpose of Fall Fest is to foster community in Columbus, have fun, and make it a great weekend for everyone. If you would like to contribute, volunteer, or help plan, please visit our city website and help to make it a memorable event.
Enjoy your spring and early summer and be sure to look for new projects in Columbus. With a sincere thank you to our park board, planning commission, staff, and council who are working hard to keep Columbus a great place to work and live.
Jesse Preiner is the mayor of the city of Columbus.
