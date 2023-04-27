Everyone knows that there are two seasons in Minnesota: winter and road construction. In Columbus we’re pleased to be moving from the former to the latter. Spring work has already begun on the final leg of West Freeway Drive. Forest Lake Contracting crews have begun installing sewer mains and are grading in preparation for black topping and striping this summer. The completion of the northern leg of West Freeway Drive represents a major achievement for Columbus. For the past 20 years, staff, councils and professional consultants have been planning to upgrade the I-35 and Highway 97 entrance into our city. We have built our new bridge; we have realigned and rebuilt both Hornsby Street north and south; we have added a roundabout; realigned West Freeway Drive South; and we are about to finish the last leg of the roundabout onto West Freeway Drive North that will provide a public access to property in the northwest quadrant of the interchange extending all the way up to Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area. These improvements into our city have improved safety and has helped alleviate the traffic congestion for both commuters and local residents. We are pleased to say that all of these projects were funded predominantly by state funds, a strategy this council has successfully employed to lessen the tax burden on Columbus citizens and businesses.

On March 23, I and the rest of the council welcomed Columbus business owners and their employees to the first ColumBiz breakfast meeting since before the COVID pandemic began. City staff, under the direction of administrator Elizabeth Mursko, organized a great event. The purpose of ColumBiz is to increase dialogue between the city and the business community, to gather new ideas and to learn what the city can do to help ensure their success. We hosted presentations by Gregory Frahm-Giles, Anoka County Economic Development Director, and Joe MacPhearson, Transportation Division Manager/Anoka County Engineer. Both speakers gave concise and informative updates on business trends Anoka County and on upcoming road projects in Columbus. Many issues were explained and discussed with local businesses.

