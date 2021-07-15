I hope that everyone has had a safe and enjoyable 4th of July weekend with family and friends. As I write this column a steady rain is giving our yards and crops a much-needed soaking. Recently I had the opportunity to visit with our Commissioner of Agriculture, Thom Peterson, while he was in Columbus. He was satisfied with the local situation even with our dry conditions.
There is an upside to this dry summer — it has made our construction season less complicated and more productive. Sherco Builders are continuing progress on the third addition of Thurnbeck Preserve; Love’s Travel Plaza is slated to begin construction before Fall; and the City Council recently issued permits to CityView Electric and Eco Fun Motorsports (which will be located East of the new Viking Industrial building on Zurich Street North). We welcome these new businesses to our city.
Our project of rebuilding South Hornsby Street is nearly completed — about a month ahead of schedule. The street is blacktopped, new culverts and shoulders are in place, and the road ditches are being shaped and seeded. It was a much-needed project that is turning out to be both under budget and ahead of schedule — thanks to Forest Lake Contracting, our City Engineer and Public Works Director.
Our new fire truck has arrived and fire fighters are being trained on all the new technology installed in the truck. After the training is complete the truck will be parked in the Columbus Fire Station ready for emergencies.
In early Spring our tax assessor Todd Smith gave us notice that he would be retiring in late June. We thank him for his service. After an exhaustive search for a replacement with no results, the city council contracted with Anoka County to continue providing assessor services to Columbus. Like previous years — between now and late autumn — you may be contacted by an assessor who will be visiting your home to compare your property to the records currently on file at Anoka County. We are looking forward to working with the County.
I am pleased to share some great financial news with Columbus residents. The financial situation of every city is rated by Moody’s Investors Service. They have recently upgraded Columbus’ rating to “Aa3”. This is especially significant for two reasons: 1) Our rating was upgraded because of the fiscal astuteness of our city staff under the direction of City Administrator Elizabeth Mursko, and by decisions that were made by the Columbus city council. 2) We were one of the very few cities to be upgraded during the economic downturn of the COVID pandemic. By welcoming new businesses that contribute to our city budget with substantial taxes and by keeping a sharp eye on spending, we were able to make progress despite unstable economic times.
During the pandemic, council meetings were held in the Community/Senior Center, and during that time, many necessary upgrades were being done to the council chambers. These upgrades are nearly complete and we are looking forward to moving back into city hall. The public is welcome to join us in either location or by Zoom at our regularly scheduled Wednesday meetings. For updates and complete meeting schedules, follow the calendar on our City website.
Jesse Preiner is the mayor of Columbus.
