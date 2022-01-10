Most of us would like to forget much of the COVID-dominated year 2021, myself included. In some ways, this was the hardest year many of us in education have ever faced. We continue to endure the uncertainty of the pandemic, divided opinions regarding vaccinations and mask requirements, staff shortages and fears of getting sick. Yet, through it all, we see amazing stories of resilience in our staff, students and their families. This article focuses on the countless achievements and accomplishments from 2021 that remind us that great things are happening behind the COVID headlines.
In spite of fluctuating learning models, student academic accomplishments are impressive. We know that some students suffered a loss of learning time and that will have a lasting impact for years to come without direct and intensive interventions. Hours of learning were added to summer school to provide time for students to recapture learning time. Additionally, we have implemented targeted interventions along with progress monitoring to chart student learning growth.
Proudly, we offered as much if not more in-person learning this past year than many other districts. For most students, in-person learning is far superior to distance learning and we will continue to do all we can to ensure that our students learn in the classroom with their teacher and their classmates.
The challenges and uncertainty of the pandemic did not overshadow the many significant successes and accomplishments.
High school seniors outperformed the National average ACT Score 21.4 to 20.3.
High school students dedicated over 3,000 hours of community service.
Over $2 Million in scholarships were invested by the community to our graduates who are now studying at colleges across Minnesota and the United States.
Music groups throughout the district performed, sometimes virtually, for families and friends.
Theater productions performed to live audiences giving students an important form of creative expression.
Athletically, our students continue to shine with 5 conference titles, 8 team section titles, 8 team state appearances, 55 individual state tournament appearances, 2 team state runner ups and 1 team state championship.
Just prior to the pandemic, the Athletic Field Task Force provided a bold and dynamic vision to the school board to upgrade the High School Athletic Complex. Construction began at the height of the pandemic and concluded this summer. This spring, we will hold the first home track meet in over twenty-five years. Without a rise in property taxes, this facility is both a district and community asset that deepens the pride in Ranger Territory.
The district’s financial condition is very solid. With a small increase in the district’s fund balance and exceptional financial management, most Forest Lake Area School District residents will see a reduction in their 2022 School District tax rate. This is largely due to increased property values, residential development and expanded industry development.
“Excellence for Every Student Every Day” is our vision. In spite of a pandemic we remain focused and committed to the 6,000 students and families we serve.
Steve Massey is the superintendent of Forest Lake Area Schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.