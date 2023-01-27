February is “I Love to Read” month, and at Forest View Elementary, we celebrate this month each year with great enthusiasm. In our school, we serve students in preschool through third grade and those early years are the best time to build reading proficiency and a love for reading.

Early reading helps develop foundational skills that will help build success throughout a child’s life. Not only does it build vocabulary and language skills, but it also helps students unlock the written curriculum and information that is necessary for lifelong learning. 

