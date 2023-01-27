February is “I Love to Read” month, and at Forest View Elementary, we celebrate this month each year with great enthusiasm. In our school, we serve students in preschool through third grade and those early years are the best time to build reading proficiency and a love for reading.
Early reading helps develop foundational skills that will help build success throughout a child’s life. Not only does it build vocabulary and language skills, but it also helps students unlock the written curriculum and information that is necessary for lifelong learning.
At Forest View and our other district elementary schools, this year has brought some big changes to the way we teach reading. Prior to this year, our reading curriculum alone did not fully match state reading standards, and teachers needed to rely on supplemental resources to fill any gaps.
This year our teachers are implementing a brand new, complete literacy curriculum that not only includes all state standards, but is also up-to-date with the latest science on teaching reading. The first year of a new curriculum is usually challenging for teachers who are starting from scratch with the new material, but they’re doing a great job adjusting and implementing this new tool.
In recent years we’ve also changed how we teach letters and phonics in kindergarten. In the past, teachers would introduce and focus on a new letter every week of the school year. That meant that students would not be introduced to the entire alphabet until more than halfway through the school year. Research suggests that kindergarteners can and should learn their letters and sounds more quickly than that, so our teachers have been teaching a new letter/sound every day and then reinforcing that learning throughout the year.
All of these practices help develop students who are skilled enough to read for fun and enjoyment. That’s what we celebrate during “I Love to Read” month. We add fun activities like guest readers and our read-a-thon event to help students develop a habit of reading just for fun. In addition, every day during the month at a surprise time of the day we will “Drop Everything and Read” to boost the amount of time we spend reading books each day.
The ability to read is not optional in today’s world. Reading is essential for so many functions of life and learning. But that doesn’t mean it can’t be fun. Our students are excited to celebrate “I Love to Read” month with their teachers and friends. Adults at home can also participate, either by reading a book with a child, or by allowing the young people in your life to see your own love for reading.
Scott Urness is the principal at Forest View Elementary School.
