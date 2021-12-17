Last week we learned that Minnesota has a $7.7 billion budget surplus, the largest in state history. This is welcome news when our businesses are facing an impending crisis.
The Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund currently owes the federal government nearly $1.1 billion. In the summer of 2020, Minnesota, like many states, began borrowing money from the federal government to pay for a surge in unemployment claims caused by Gov. Walz’s business shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic. Minnesota businesses, through no fault of their own, will be left to pay for the state’s Unemployment Insurance debt through increases from both the state and federal governments if we do not act quickly to repay and restore our UITF reserve.
How much of a tax increase are businesses facing? Conservative estimates project a combined federal/state UI tax increase of 15% or more. Unlike FICA taxes, employers bear sole responsibility for UI payroll taxes so they must shoulder this burden if the state does not repay the UITF.
It is unconscionable that government would force businesses to pick up the tab for this debt after forcing them to close. With a $7.7 billion budget surplus and over $1 billion in additional COVID relief funds, it is clear the state has the resources to solve this crisis. Shockingly, Democrats in the Senate recently announced that they oppose using federal COVID relief funds to repay the UITF debt. Instead they think businesses, who are still recovering from government shutdowns amidst inflation and a supply chain crisis, should “pay their fair share” and pay the UI tax increase.
My Republican colleagues and I will not allow businesses to pay for a government induced problem. We are working quickly to help Minnesota employers avoid a higher tax bill. I recently sent a letter, along with my colleagues on the Workforce Development Committee, urging Gov. Walz to address this impending crisis by:
Prioritizing eliminating the UITF debt and restoring the required reserves in any special session between now and the beginning of the 2022 session.
Working with Minnesota’s federal delegation to reinstate the interest waiver on UI loans and seek UI debt forgiveness
Enhancing UI fraud prevention measures within the Department of Employment and Economic Development.
Examining existing state and federal UI laws for authority to suspend tax increases until the debt is eliminated and reserve rebuilt with surplus funds.
Our historic $7.7 billion surplus and over $1 billion in COVID relief funds leaves no excuse. We cannot force Minnesota’s employers to pay the price for our state’s UI debt. It is clear Minnesota has no issue collecting revenue. Instead of creating another unnecessary tax hike, let’s send a message to our small businesses that we recognize all their hardships during the pandemic and we are here to help.
Anne Neu Brindley is the state representative for District 32B. She can be reached at rep.anne.neu@house.mn.
