Have you tried talk therapy, but still struggle with the same unresolved concerns? Ideally, therapy will help resolve your mental health symptoms, give you skills for managing life’s challenges and leave you feeling hopeful. However, people often feel stuck in therapy and need something more. If this has been the case for you, you may benefit from another therapeutic approach that incorporates the brain and body. Brainspotting is a neurophysiological (psychology of the nervous system) treatment tool that works by identifying, processing and releasing sources of emotional pain, physical pain and trauma. Brainspotting is a focused and powerful tool that goes beyond traditional talk therapy by accessing deeper, subcortical parts of the brain and body. These parts of the brain are responsible for emotions, learning, impulse control and motor control. This is also the part of the brain where trauma is stored. I was trained in Brainspotting in 2021 and have been excited and passionate to tell others about its powerful effects!
Trauma is an emotional and/or physical response to an event or series of events that are distressing and disrupts one’s ability to cope. David Grand discovered Brainspotting in 2003 while using Natural Flow EMDR (eye movement desensitization and reprocessing therapy) while working with a teenage ice skater who had physical and emotional trauma. EMDR uses eye movements or other bilateral stimulation to process memories and disturbing feelings to alleviate the distress associated with traumatic memories. Natural Flow EMDR was a gentler approach to EMDR that David Grand adapted with techniques from other trauma-informed therapies. While EMDR uses eye moments to recall and process trauma, Grand discovered that when a client looked at a specific point in visual space, it created an emotional or physical reaction within the client and allowed them to process it on a deeper level. This focused eye position is known as a “Brainspot.” Therapists can help clients access Brainspots by paying close attention to the client’s reflexes as they move a pointer across the client’s field of vision and watching for subtle blinks, swallows or flinches as the client follows the pointer with their gaze. A therapist may also find a Brainspot by noticing where in the room the client tends to look when they talk about a specific topic.
