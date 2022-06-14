After many months at the capitol, the legislative session has finally reached its end. I’m disappointed that the 2022 Session closed without passage of major bills providing tax relief, support for public safety and law enforcement, investments in students and their education, and resources needed to stabilize our struggling long-term care facilities. Leading up to the final weekend, senate republicans provided strong offers that met the terms agreed upon by the house, senate, and governor. Unfortunately, our offers were met with counteroffers that didn’t fit within the agreed upon terms.
Early in the Session, senate republicans announced that we would focus on three main topics to get our state back on the right track: we would fund public safety to keep our communities safe, we would work to make life more affordable for families across the state, and we would empower parents to be involved in the education process. We also offered the “Biggest Tax Cut Ever!” which would have fully repealed the tax on social security benefits. Our end of session offers reflected those priorities. Unfortunately, in the last 48 hours of the session, the governor stepped in and ended any movement towards an agreement.
As it stands, session adjourned “Sine Die” with no guaranteed special session in sight. Gov. Walz is the only person who can call a special session. For the weeks leading up to the end of session, he repeatedly said he would not call the legislature back, but in recent days he has changed his tune. We do not know if we will have a special session, nor do we know what it would look like. I can assure constituents that senate republicans showed up every day leading up to adjournment, ready to negotiate in good faith, just to be stopped by house democrats and the governor.
That being said, we still saw many great things come together throughout the session! Not only did we secure funding to refill and pay back the federal loan on Unemployment Insurance, we also passed a bill that modernizes liquor laws and increases the growler limit for breweries across the state, which we worked on for over eight years! We also passed a wonderful bill that funds three veterans’ home throughout the state and funds bonuses for the brave men and women that served in the War on Terror. Additionally, we passed a significant agriculture bill to assist farmers across the state as they contend with drought conditions and avian flu. We also passed a landmark mental health bill that focuses on helping students and individuals get the help they need.
I am especially proud of our legislature for stepping up earlier in the session to approve a total divestment from Russia and Belarus. We divested Minnesota’s state pension fund, and barred Minnesota from contracting with companies headquartered in Russia. This vote symbolized all of Minnesota standing with Ukraine—no Minnesota money will go to funding the Russian war machine.
I’m also very happy that we were able to take the opportunity to create the Office of the Foster Youth Ombudsperson. Foster kids in Minnesota do not have an avenue for intervention when they’re experiencing abuse or neglect, and it was time for legislators to step up and be a voice for the voiceless. We created an Ombudsperson that will advocate for positive changes in the foster system, while ensuring all the kids involved have the advocacy, care, and support they’ve desperately missed out on.
While the end of the session seemed to grind to a lackluster halt, I am proud of the good work we did get done. As it stands, we do not have an official call for a special session. We accomplished some wonderful things this year, but there’s always more work to be done on behalf of Minnesotans. Whether that work requires a special session or not remains to be seen, but I will continue working on behalf of all my constituents as we work to help families across the state!
Sen. Karin Housley (R) is the senator for Minnesota District 39, representing areas including Forest Lake and Scandia.
