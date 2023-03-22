This past summer I began volunteering weekly at a local animal shelter. Before signing up for dog walking, I had no idea how much joy volunteering would bring me. I was looking for something to fill my time after work and figured I could use the exercise. Plus, I had the image of Daniel Radcliffe walking a dozen dogs in mind and wanted to do something akin to that. Although my dog walking experience turned out to be a little different (one dog at a time), it became something I look forward to every week. 

Whether you are walking dogs, making blankets, serving food, or building birdhouses, being of service to your community can be an enormous benefit to you, as well as the cause. Volunteering improves quality time, provides many health benefits, builds skills, increases one’s sense of purpose, and is possible will nearly any lifestyle. Finding enjoyment in service is not unique to me. Research has found that volunteering and helping others kindles happiness. In fact, volunteering not only increases happiness, but also improves physical and mental health. Serving one’s community is good for the self as well as good for the cause.

Load comments