Europe, Mexico, and Caribbean hot destinations this year
I noticed yesterday that the daffodils in my garden had just started to poke up through the ground, so despite all the snow and cold we’ve had recently, spring must be just around the corner. In a typical travel year, I’m busy in May wrapping up arrangements for summer European vacations and river cruises, Alaskan cruises and tours, and starting to plan some fall and winter warm weather getaways. Once school lets out, travel planning eases up a bit as people travel on these long-planned vacations or spend time closer to home at the lake.
COVID-19 has, of course, thrown a wrench into the travel industry, and one of the main effects has been to shake up the typical vacation planning cycle. Although there was little actual international travel in 2021, I was very busy in 2021 planning trips for this year, with extremely high interest in European vacations, cruises, river cruises, and Alaskan vacations. Many of the most attractive options filled up long ago, as travelers locked in future plans in the expectation of travel returning to relative normal this year. In recent weeks, interest in these trips has exploded, but created an unfortunate situation where demand significantly outstrips supply, leaving many disappointed.
This unfortunate situation – demand for travel far outstripping the ability of the travel industry to meet it – will continue for the next year or two, mirroring what we see elsewhere in the economy. It’s not limited to the United States. In fact, it is a global phenomenon. While I’ve always counseled the importance of planning ahead to ensure a great vacation, that advice is absolutely critical now. So, with that in mind, here are three trips that I think you should consider planning now.
First, if crossing the pond to Europe is high on your list, consider planning a trip this fall. Fall is typically the shoulder season for travel in Europe, and is actually my personal favorite time to visit. Visitor volume is lower, everything is still open, and I find the fall weather more pleasant than the heat of summer. It’s harvest time in Europe’s famous wine regions, and the Mediterranean region remains warm and comfortable. There are still opportunities this fall to plan a river cruise, perhaps along the stunning Rhine and Moselle rivers, a cruise through the Greek Isles, or a grand tour of Italy. Airfares are typically a bit more attractive in the fall season, and many hotels and resorts have extended their operating seasons further into the fall to accommodate demand.
Secondly, a trend that has emerged more clearly in the aftermath of the pandemic is the rise of multi-generational family travel. Families, many of whom have been separated for a long time, are planning vacations together to sort of kill two birds with one stone by reconnecting with each other while discovering new places. The Christmas season, between December 20th and the first weekend in January, has long been a popular time to do this. This year, demand for travel over the festive season is expected to reach unprecedented levels. If you’re considering a family vacation over the holiday season, now is definitely the time to plan it.
Finally, believe it or not, it’s already time to be thinking about escaping to warm weather for next winter and spring. Much as it was this year, there will be a race for space for this highly popular travel time, with airline flights being a particular pinch point. Additionally, at many resorts across Mexico and the Caribbean, the best accommodations have already been booked. Rather than waiting for the increasingly elusive deal, savvy travelers and their travel advisors are already locking in these bookings to ensure that space is available.
COVID-19 changed the travel industry, so travelers will have to learn new travel habits. The world is waiting for you, so don’t wait to long to start planning your next vacation.
Ted Blank is a travel advisor and the host of The Travel Show on KDWA Radio.
