Last month the Minnesota Senate convened for the 93rd Legislative Session. During the first week, I was honored to be sworn in to represent the people of Senate District 32. I was assigned to the Judiciary and Public Safety and Education Finance Committees. Going in, I knew that partisanship flourished in St. Paul, but the extreme hyper-partisan nature of the Senate Democrats’ agenda was more than I could have imagined. 

Senate Democrats quickly made it clear that their goal was to quickly push through controversial legislation that addresses their ideological priorities, and they have been unwilling to compromise. Thousands of bills are moving through the committee process at lightning speed, with minimal vetting and virtually no input from Republicans. The Senate Democrats have already passed many divisive bills: SF-1 which expanded abortion rights for any reason up until the moment of birth, and SF-4 which mandates 100% carbon-free energy by 2040 and will cause our energy system to be unreliable while increasing costs on consumers. Legislation that will soon come to the Senate floor includes SF-2 which mandates a massive government expansion to create a mandatory paid family leave program that will raises taxes at a time where we have an $18 Billion surplus. SF-34 is also on the docket, which forces an unfunded mandate on small businesses to require paid sick time for all employees regardless of the type of employment or the age of the employee. 

