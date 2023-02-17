Last month the Minnesota Senate convened for the 93rd Legislative Session. During the first week, I was honored to be sworn in to represent the people of Senate District 32. I was assigned to the Judiciary and Public Safety and Education Finance Committees. Going in, I knew that partisanship flourished in St. Paul, but the extreme hyper-partisan nature of the Senate Democrats’ agenda was more than I could have imagined.
Senate Democrats quickly made it clear that their goal was to quickly push through controversial legislation that addresses their ideological priorities, and they have been unwilling to compromise. Thousands of bills are moving through the committee process at lightning speed, with minimal vetting and virtually no input from Republicans. The Senate Democrats have already passed many divisive bills: SF-1 which expanded abortion rights for any reason up until the moment of birth, and SF-4 which mandates 100% carbon-free energy by 2040 and will cause our energy system to be unreliable while increasing costs on consumers. Legislation that will soon come to the Senate floor includes SF-2 which mandates a massive government expansion to create a mandatory paid family leave program that will raises taxes at a time where we have an $18 Billion surplus. SF-34 is also on the docket, which forces an unfunded mandate on small businesses to require paid sick time for all employees regardless of the type of employment or the age of the employee.
Senate Republicans are not just saying no—we are putting forward better alternatives, such as a Paid Family Medical Leave plan that would create a market-based, voluntary, and affordable program. Minnesotans want more access to paid leave, but they don’t want a new expensive government program. I authored a bill that would expand the availability of paid leave, particularly for those who work for small businesses. The plan would also allow businesses to provide a competitive benefit that suits their workforce by providing an insurance product that businesses could then customize based on the needs of their employees. The plan is equally beneficial to both employees and business owners.
This is a stark contrast to the plan being pushed by Democrats this year, which is an extreme plan that will cost over $1 billion in taxpayer dollars. Their plan places a one-size-fits-all mandate on small businesses that can least afford it, creates a new government agency that will oversee all employers, and hires an additional 400+ employees to do so. Mandates like this are burdensome on the small businesses that form the backbone of our state’s economy, and it is going to drive business out of Minnesota.
Another topic of concern is the Democrats’ lack of responsibility when spending taxpayer dollars. They are looking to deplete the surplus, expand the size of government, and raise taxes. The prime example of this is their utter unwillingness to cut taxes in any way—if we can’t cut taxes with an $18 billion surplus, then when can we? Senate Democrats have also showed a remarkable lack of interest in eliminating the tax on social security, despite their previous promises to do so. They’ve also begun pushing for a state flag redesign that is more “inclusive,” which will require a taxpayer-funded commission to put forward redesign options. At the end of the day, families are hurting from the effects of inflation—they want tangible tax relief that makes life easier, but Democrats would rather raise taxes to fund their ideological partisan projects.
Despite these challenges, I am still fighting for common sense and responsible government. I have been a vocal supporter of funding for safety improvements to Highway 65. I have also voted multiple times to bring forward the bill that eliminates the tax on social security benefits. The Republican Caucus also put forward an innovative A+ Energy Plan that focused on getting Minnesota to carbon free status without sacrificing energy reliability and affordability. Despite the differing priorities between Senate Republicans and Democrats, I will continue to advocate on the issues that matter most to Minnesotans in my district and across the state.
Michael Kreun (R) is the Minnesota state senator for District 32, which covers portions of Anoka County, including Columbus.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.