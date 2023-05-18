These were some of the comments after sampling food truck fare, visiting cultural booths, and watching the performers at the inaugural Lakes International Language Academy Culture Fair on May 5.
The gym was buzzing with families strolling from booth to booth. As the Dakota drum group, Imnizaska, provided energetic background rhythms, hundreds of visitors tried games, tasted snacks, made crafts, and learned from people representing countries around the world.
Exhibitors included staff, students, and community members representing Switzerland, Colombia, Chile, Sweden, South Africa, Spain, El Salvador, China, Mexico, Guatemala, and the United States. One group representing San Fermines, Spain added thrills by staging the “Running of the Bulls.”
The four food vendors serving Somali sambusas, Hmong egg rolls, Ecuadorian empanadas, and American cotton candy enjoyed a steady stream of customers throughout the evening. Groups shared their talents in the Upper School’s new Lee Performing Arts Center.
The dances, songs, chants, and martial arts demonstrations represented multiple cultures, including Hmong, Chinese, Salvadorian, Chilean, Ecuadorian, Hawaiian, and Mexican.
The Culture Fair was a great celebration of the linguistic and cultural diversity at LILA. As the area’s only authorized PreK - 12 International Baccaulaurate World School, it is part of LILA’s mission to promote international-mindedness among our students and families. We do this by offering full language immersion education to students in K - 5 in either Mandarin Chinese or Spanish, and immersion continuation in grades 6 - 12 to current students as well as more traditional language courses in French, Spanish, or Mandarin for students who are new to LILA.
We also bring in up to 20 international interns each year who help out in classrooms and share their culture and language as they live with host families, providing an even deeper cross-cultural experience. Finally, about 40% of our educational staff were born in another country and are native speakers of our target languages. LILA truly is a fascinating place to learn!
We had a great turnout our first Culture Fair, and will be prepared for even more people next year. We invite community members to host exhibits or attend the LILA Culture Fair next spring. The event is tentatively scheduled for Friday, May 3 from 5-8 pm. If you would like to feature one of your favorite cultures, or if you have a food truck you’d like to bring to the event, please contact us at info@mylila.org.
Shannon Peterson is the Executive Director of Lakes International Language Academy.
