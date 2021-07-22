The 2021 legislative session was certainly a unique experience in my time at the legislature. Countless Zoom meetings, remote hearings, and a mostly empty Capitol made putting together a two-year state budget an even more difficult challenge than usual. The session finally concluded in the early morning hours of July 1st with the passage of the state education and tax bills.
Like every year there were triumphs and disappointments. We did manage to pass a balanced budget that does not raise taxes, helps our state recover from COVID-19, and supports Minnesota families. We used a large state surplus to invest in education by supplying the largest local funding increase in 15 years and provided nearly a billion dollars in tax relief to Minnesotans hit hardest by the pandemic.
The legislature was also able to work together to end Gov. Walz’s emergency powers. I have long believed that 201 legislators working together with the Governor is better than one-man rule. We in the Senate voted repeatedly to end Walz’s emergency powers throughout the last year and I am glad the House of Representatives were able to finally agree with us to end the powers. I will continue to work for ways to reform the emergency powers statute, so we can prevent future power grabs from an overeager executive.
The Senate also strongly advocated for improvements for public safety and stopped efforts to demonize police officers. It is heartbreaking to see rampant crime happening in many parts of our state. I believe much more needs to be done on the local, state, and federal levels to stop rising crime. However, we were able to take major strides by increasing pay for state law enforcement officers, making it a crime to publish home addresses of law enforcement, providing sexual assault and rape victims justice by closing the “voluntary intoxication” loophole, and funding additional Violent Crime Enforcement Teams to keep Minnesotans safe.
This year I continued to have the pleasure to serve as Chair of the Senate Health & Human Services Committee. The challenges created by the pandemic and existing problems with our health care system made constructing a health & human services budget a difficult task. After difficult negotiations, the House and Senate were able to come together to pass a budget that supports initiatives to help working families, especially mothers and their babies.
My budget bill expands access to telehealth which will create greater access to healthcare and lower costs for Minnesotans. It contained record investments for our local public health to help our healthcare system recover after the pandemic and helped provide historic support to Minnesotans living with disabilities. We worked at every step to find innovative ways to deliver cost savings for patients. I also succeeded in stopping repeated attempts by Walz and the House to expand government-run healthcare.
There were undoubtedly disappointments in this year’s session to go along with the success. The size of government is still growing at an alarming rate which will jeopardize our financial stability in the future. I would like to see more parental choice in our education system and more thoughtful reforms at our state agencies. The Governor’s emergency powers also should have ended sooner to allow for a more transparent handling of COVID-19.
Nonetheless in a session unlike any other, we were able to come together in a split legislature to deliver meaningful results. Our state still has many challenges ahead and not every problem can be solved by government action. I pledge to continue to work hard for Minnesotans and do my part to make our state a better place.
Michelle Benson is the state senator for District 31.
