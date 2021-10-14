This summer, I received a phone call from an eighty-year-old gentleman who shared his belief that equity is a dangerous concept and that schools should be about equality, not equity. Normally, it takes me a while to gather my thoughts when presented with such a complex topic. After a brief pause, I thanked the gentleman for calling and I asked him for permission to ask a personal question. With permission granted, I asked him if he was married. He quickly and willingly shared that he was.
I began with describing a tragic hypothetical scenario where his wife is diagnosed with cancer. I then acknowledged that if this were the case, he would hope and pray that she received the absolute best care and treatment to cure her cancer. In order to receive the best possible treatment, he would hope and expect that his health insurance plan would fully cover the medical treatment his wife needed to get well.
To illustrate my point, I added the possibility that I was covered by the same insurance plan and that we paid the same premium cost to be on the plan. I shared that I too would want the insurance plan to cover all her medical expenses and that she would receive the best medical care possible. I then explained the obvious fact that his wife would draw far more from the insurance plan than he or I would, but that would not mean that we would not receive the care we needed if we got sick.
Insurance plans are based on equity, not equality. If insurance plans were based on equality, everyone would receive the same amount of care regardless of their individual needs. Because insurance plans are based on equity, everyone receives what they need to be healthy and others don’t receive less because others receive more.
Educational equity functions in a similar fashion.
I went on to share with this gentleman how equity plays out in our school district. I explained that educational equity has two core components. The first relates to academic achievement for each and every student and the second relates to access to educational opportunities for each and every student.
We pay very close attention to how each student is achieving and performing in the classroom. We also look to see if there are achievement differences between groups of students. For instance, if students who qualify for Free and Reduced Price Meals (low income) underperform compared with their peers whose families have a higher income, we look to identify ways that we can assist these students in order for them to perform at their fullest potential. If our Black or Indiginous students or other students of color underperform compared with their white peers, then we look to identify ways in which we can remove barriers that may impede their academic success.
If we have a student who wants to be in our high school orchestra but cannot afford the fee to rent a violin, we will waive the fee in order for this student to be in the orchestra. If we have a student who wants to be on our football team but cannot afford the fee to participate, we will waive the fee so that the student can be on the team. The student is not automatically our starting quarterback, he will need to earn this position. If a student cannot afford the Advanced Placement exam fee, we will cover this cost so that the student can enroll in the advanced, rigorous course.
We also look at more subtle barriers to learning and success. For instance, if students of color are not represented in classroom curriculum and materials as often as their white peers, it can send a subtle, yet powerful message that school isn’t for them, or about them. So we continue working to make sure that all races and cultures are fully represented. We also work to show a variety of successful community role models so that each student has someone to look up to and be inspired by.
The first belief statement in Forest Lake Area Schools’ new strategic plan states “Educational equity is the foundation to all we do.” We define educational equity as: Each student will have the resources and support needed for their educational journey each and every day.
Equity, at its core, is about access and opportunity. What a student does with these opportunities is up to them. Everyone needs a little help along the way to reach their full potential, and some may need more help or resources than others.
My conversation with the eighty-year-old gentleman ended in agreement to the concept of equity when it’s defined this way. It is our responsibility as a public school to make sure that all students have the support and resources they need to succeed.
Steve Massey is the Superintendent of Forest Lake Area Schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.