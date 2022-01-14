As I read the news each day, it seems to me that the business of making expert predictions about the future is fraught with risk. If COVID-19 has taught all of us any lessons, one of the most important is that reality doesn’t always comport itself with our own hopes and plans. The past may indeed not be predictive of future results. A little humility, in the face of a great deal of uncertainty, is certainly called for. With that in mind, here are some humble reflections and predictions for travel in 2022.
Travel, particularly vacation travel. will continue its rapid rebound in 2022, although there will be bumps and roadblocks on the way. Our desire to discover the world, to experience new cultures and cuisines, or simply to escape the Minnesota climate is unstoppable. As vaccinations and boosters have reduced our personal risk of serious illness to nearly nil, many of us are ready to get out there.
Even during the depths of the pandemic in 2020 before vaccines, we improvised and came up with ways to vacation closer to home. As the world reopened in 2021, many of us spread our wings further than the year prior. Since COVID-19 appeared, I have personally taken two cruises, been to Europe twice, visited two Caribbean islands, as well as embarked on a somewhat epic roadtrip to Texas. I’ve had clients travel to almost every country in Western Europe as well as Mexico, the Caribbean, and Hawaii and have had several take long-planned cruises.
But, even as we start to travel again in large numbers, we’re going to encounter some bumps in the road. The bumps most often come in the form of government-imposed travel restrictions, which have added a layer of complexity and uncertainty to any vacation — not just because they vary by destination and are often contradictory, but because they can change seemingly at the drop of a hat. We seem to have (mostly) passed beyond the era of closed borders and mandatory quarantines for all travelers into an interim stage where vaccination and testing requirements are widespread. Want to go to Hawaii? You’ll need a negative COVID-19 test (from an approved lab) before you go. Mexico? You’ll need a negative COVID-19 test to come home. France? You’ll need a negative test in both directions. And a mountain of paperwork. And those are the rules today; tomorrow, they could be different.
I predict that these restrictions will endure through much of 2022, and in some destinations, beyond that. I think, actually, that this represents progress – after all, remember that some U.S. states closed their borders to non-residents for much of the year 2020. (States couldn’t prohibit people from traveling to their state, but they could discourage so and require quarantines or statements of purpose.) But, it leaves an unpleasant layer of uncertainty hovering in the air for the time being, which will have the effect of depressing travel demand a bit as some people opt not to travel because of it.
For many others, though, myself included, the world still beckons, and it will take more than a little uncertainty and a few bureaucratic hoops to keep us home. We’ll pack a little extra patience and flexibility, be ready to roll with the possibility of some last-minute changes, but at the end of the day, we’ll still have had the experience of a lifetime seeing new things, meeting new people, and discovering all of the wonders of our world – which are still there, waiting for us.
So, even with the bumps in the road, I’m optimistic about travel in 2022. I wish you all a wonderful New Year!
Ted Blank is a luxury travel advisor. He can be reached at 651-964-8245 or ted@tedblanktravel.com.
