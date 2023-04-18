On the lake
As Tara Iyer reaches down to pull a weed from her lakeshore garden along Green Lake in Chisago County, a swallowtail butterfly alights on a nearby flower blossom. A gust of wind sends the blossom with its passenger fluttering gently up and down. Tara’s husband Shravan takes notice. He said it was amazing to see the life along their shoreline now.
Butterflies and bees have also discovered John and Joyce Wilking’s Green Lake shoreline garden. A luxurious mix of native plants, with their blossoms of purple, yellow, white, and pink, are teeming with insects darting back and forth between them. She said she loves being able to see the color of the garden from her house in the morning.
In the Land of 10,000 lakes, many lakeshore landowners are turning toward natural solutions that combine bio-engineering with deep-rooted, native plants to stabilize the land along the water’s edge while also maintaining connected corridors of habitat for beneficial insects, fish, birds, frogs, turtles, and other kinds of wildlife. Recent data shows that more work is needed, however, to save Minnesota’s lakes.
This winter, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources debuted a new tool that evaluates multiple factors to assess the overall health of watersheds across the state (dnr.state.mn.us/whaf). Looking at the Lower St. Croix River Watershed as a whole, from Pine City all the way down to Hastings, the DNR assigned a watershed health score of 59/100, with startlingly low ratings for terrestrial habitat quality (16/100) and terrestrial habitat connectivity (19/100). Not surprisingly, the metro Mississippi River watershed ranks even worse, with an overall health score of 42/100 and terrestrial habitat and connectivity scores of 8/100 and 10/100, respectively.
As shoreline and terrestrial habitat vanishes, so does the biodiversity in our local lakes, including several that are well-known for excellent water quality. Local residents and scientists are seeing fewer fish, less diversity in the insects and aquatic invertebrates, and cascading impacts to the overall ecosystem. In 2022, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency added Bone Lake (Scandia), Lake Jane (Lake Elmo) and eight lakes in the Chisago Chain of Lakes to the state’s impaired waters list due to biodiversity loss, and warned that Big Carnelian (May Township) and Big Marine (Scandia) are at high risk as well.
This spring, the East Metro Water Education Program and Lower St. Croix Watershed Partnership will co-host two free webinars. The first webinar is entitled Protect Your Shore, and will take place Tuesday, April 18, 6:30 to 8 p.m. It will focus on the benefits of native shorelines; shoreline rules and regulations; seasonal maintenance; establishing native species to improve shoreline habitat; and resources and funding available for landowners. To learn more or register, visit tinyurl.com/protectyourshore.
The second webinar, entitled Restore Your Shore, will take place on Monday, May 8, 6:30 to 8 p.m., and will explore bio-engineering strategies that harness the power of nature to guard against erosion while also restoring habitat. This workshop will showcase lakeshore design examples that incorporate pathways, docks, and access to the water, while also providing healthy habitat for pollinators, fish, and wildlife. To learn more or register, visit tinyurl.com/restoreyourshore.
For shoreline owners on Forest Lake, Keewahtin, Comfort, Bone and other lakes within the Comfort Lake – Forest Lake Watershed District, a new pilot grant program is also available that can pay for 75% of homeowners’ costs (up to $7500) for highly ranked shoreline restoration projects, and provide $300 per year in support for shoreline owners who maintain high quality natural shoreline buffers. For more information on these grants, contact Aidan Read, Land Management Specialist, at aidan.read@clflwd.org or (651) 583-6590. Barbara Heitkamp is a water educator for the East Metro Water Resource Education Program and Lower St. Croix Watershed Partnership. You can contact her at 651-796-2218 or bheitkamp@mnwcd.org.
Angie Hong coordinates the East Metro Water Education Program, a local government partnership with 30 members in Chisago, Isanti and Washington Counties - www.mnwcd.org/emwrep. Contact her at 651-796-2210 or angie.hong@mnwcd.org.
