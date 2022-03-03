About a month ago, I was notified via social media of a couple, dear friends of the family, who have been missionaries in Kyiv, Ukraine for decades. They were being evacuated as the state department warned of an inevitable invasion by Russia. They were able to make their way back to the states after a stressful round of canceled flights and COVID-19 protocols in late January. For weeks they waited, asking for prayers for peace.
Then last week they watched, stricken in horror, as their home became a site of the biggest ground conflict in Europe since WWII.
“There is fighting in the northern region of Kyiv where we lived and hope to live again. Lord protect my friends and keep them safe,” this friend wrote.
Like them, I watched in deep sadness, even wishing I could fly across the world to fight for the protection of Ukraine’s people.
Hour by hour, I check on the status of the war. And hour by hour, I pray for the country – for its citizens as they flee or hunker down, for its military as they face grave dangers, for its government, and particularly, the protection of Ukrainian President Zelensky. Finally, I pray for wisdom for the world’s leaders.
Along with checking the news, I’d check to see updates from our dear friends, who offer updates as they can about the church they recently helped start, which is in the heart of one of the biggest battlegrounds. On Sunday, amidst gun fights in the streets and bombs falling around the city, the church held its service as usual.
As I’ve had some time to process the emotions of the events, there’s an overwhelming feeling I can’t shake: amidst the sadness and fear is also gratefulness to live in this country, and a hope that someday, Ukrainians and Russians alike will get to experience the freedoms we have.
The last two decades in our country have been fraught with growing political polarization, and a somewhat concerning inability to have a healthy debate.
But despite our faults as a country – and there have been many – I am living in a place where my job isn’t dictated by government officials, I can worship according to my own beliefs, and I have a say in how we should govern our country by casting my vote and voicing my opinions to my elected officials. And I am far more unlikely to face the decision to flee my home country and learn to speak another language, or stay and experience the terror of war on my own soil than many other countries.
It will likely be some time before we know the fate of Ukraine.
For now, I am reminded to be grateful I live where I live (in relative peace), and I pray for those in Ukraine and also in Russia, that they, too, will know peace and freedom on earth.
Can we agree that, amidst this politically divisive time, we should lay down our political arms, even if temporarily, to come together to support those in Ukraine? Because if there’s a lesson in watching Zelensky fight for his country’s freedom from Russia as a democracy, it’s that democracy is work. It requires us to listen and compromise and be educated about issues. It’s messy and time-consuming. But it’s worth fighting to the death for.
