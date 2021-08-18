It seems like every summer passes quicker than the last and this summer has been no different. The Minnesota State Fair and Labor Day are just around the corner, and families are preparing for back to school. It has been great to be able to get out and resume ‘normal’ summer activities such as attending Arts in the Park and once again being able to hold in-person meetings at the City Center.
The end of summer also means that budget season has begun. As we work on the 2022 budget, we are keeping an eye on the long-term horizon. With current bonding rates holding steady at near-record lows, the City Council is evaluating bonding for road maintenance to help ensure more streets in the city are brought up to city standards. We are also looking at how to best invest the city’s allocation of the American Rescue Plan funds. These funds can be used for a variety of projects including investments in the city’s sewer, water, and broadband infrastructure. I invite anyone who wants to provide feedback or watch our budget discussions to attend our meetings either in person or remotely through Zoom. Watch the city’s website for information on upcoming budget meetings.
The city is also in the midst of collecting feedback for the city’s downtown plan. Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to provide their feedback. The planning firm has been extremely impressed by the amount of feedback received to date. If you haven’t submitted feedback yet on the plan, there is still time as feedback is being collected through the end of August. Visit the city’s home page for links to the digital feedback page. In addition to collecting resident feedback, the planning firm is currently meeting with local businesses and soliciting their input on the plan as well. Once all this feedback is collected, it will be summarized and assembled into a draft downtown plan that is scheduled to be released later this fall.
Thank you to residents and businesses for your compliance with the recently passed temporary sprinkling ban in the city. Within a week of putting the sprinkling ban into effect, our water usage was reduced enough to bring us into alignment with the water usage goals set by the Minnesota DNR. This wasn’t an easy decision for the council to make, however, it was one we needed to pass to ensure that we are doing all we can to protect our water supplies during this ongoing drought. While the recent rains have helped green things up a bit, we are still a long way off from no longer being considered in drought conditions and the ban remains in effect. For more information related to the sprinkling ban or to check the latest drought conditions from the Minnesota DNR visit the city’s home page.
As summer begins to wind down, be sure to get out and check out the remaining Arts in the Park events on Tuesdays at Lakeside Memorial park. The concerts series ends with a bang with the ever-popular Rockin’ Hollywoods taking the stage on August 31 beginning at 6:30. I look forward to seeing you there!
Mara Bain is the mayor of Forest Lake.. She can be reached at mara.bain@ci.forest-lake.mn.us.
