I’m writing this column for you on the deck of the Holland America Line cruise ship Nieuw Amsterdam, off the coast of Alaska. That’s right, from the deck of a cruise ship. Cruising from US ports resumed in July, and I was excited to have the opportunity to visit one of my favorite destinations and see what the cruise experience is like today.
First and foremost, the reason we travel – to experience the world’s natural and human wonders – still exists, despite the pandemic. Words like “awesome” and “majestic” are perhaps overused in travel, but Alaska still offers a healthy dose of both. We just finished a full day discovering Glacier Bay National Park from the sea, with crystal clear weather and incredible closeup views of several glaciers, a pod of whales, and some playful sea otters. The cruise also called at several interesting Alaskan ports, including Juneau, Ketchikan, and Sitka. We even had a close encounter with a mama bear and her two cubs, who were fishing for some of the thousands of salmon running up the stream to spawn. Tourists were sparse, and the destinations were uncrowded and quiet. Incredible doesn’t do the experience justice.
The onboard experience was, anticlimactically, almost identical to a pre-pandeimc cruise. The crew were friendly and attentive, the food was very good, and there were a wide variety of guest speakers who shared interesting tales of Alaska, ranging from a native Tlingit weaver to an expert naturalist. The biggest change is pretty minor – instead of offering self-service in the buffet, crew members served guests. Other than that, and some occasional masking requirements indoors, the cruise experience felt reassuringly familiar.
Of course, COVID-19 required some compromises on this trip. All guests and crew onboard the ship were vaccinated, and all guests were required to present proof of vaccination prior to boarding. Effective this week, guests will also need to present a negative COVID-19 test prior to boarding. Onboard the ship, on flights and in port, masks were required in certain indoor areas. As someone who wears glasses, this was unpleasant, but not unpleasant enough to keep me at home.
The cruise encapsulates my expectations of travel for the next year or so: a combination of pandemic-related restrictions on the negative side of the ledger, but the wonder of the world – and a less crowded world – on the positive.
For the vaccinated, the world is steadily reopening, and the incredible diversity of our world awaits. I’m back traveling, and I know many of you are as well, restrictions and all. I’m excited to bring this column back to its original purpose, to share my experiences across the world with you, in the hope of inspiring your travels.
Ted Blank is a luxury travel advisor. He can be contacted at (651) 964-8245 or ted@tedblanktravel.com.
