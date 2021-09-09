Sept. 11, 2001, was not a typical day for me.
I was called in to work at The Blade (in Toledo, Ohio) that day to replace a fellow worker who had vacation that week, so I was driving to the office around 8:30 a.m. rather than sleeping in. Little did I know that events were unfolding that would wake me up faster than a slap in the face.
By morning’s end, two planes had crashed into the twin towers of the World Trade Center, one had smashed the Pentagon, and a fourth was downed in a rural Pennsylvania field. In my 25 years at The Blade, that was the only day we published a special noon edition, focused solely on the scant details we had regarding this terrorism attack.
Then we moved ahead … tentatively, cautiously, uncertainly. And by “we” I mean not just the newspaper, but also the city and country.
Sports were put on hold for a few days, but by Friday some high schools around northwest Ohio decided to play football games, obviously a big deal in that football-mad state. Eventually, while the U.S. did not forget the events of that day, we all moved forward with our lives.
Only those who remember what life was like before 9/11 are likely to notice the changes. The most obvious is air travel. I still remember taking my very young son to the airport to watch planes take off and land near the boarding gates.
But the biggest change is in the mindset of this country. The United States, in response to the attacks, made decisions that attempted to strike back at terrorists.
Sadly, while we all have partisan explanations as to why those moves have succeeded or failed in varying degrees, I hope we all understand that both were responses trying to “keep our country safe.”
But I wish, with all my heart, that at least one change in mindset after 9/11 had remained. After the attacks, Americans were united. In the days following 9/11, we were ALL Americans, and many of us lived by the Golden Rule: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.
Since that time we seem to have devolved into separated tribes, whether we are liberals or conservatives, or any other potential divider of people.
That’s why Sept. 11, 2001, may have been the worst of times, but the days following were among the best of times as they brought us together to really be the UNITED States of America.
-John Wagner
As a young teenager from a small town in Minnesota, my world as I knew it was small and safe. On Sept. 11, 2001, it grew bigger and scarier.
“A plane hit the world trade center in New York,” a classmate had announced before classes started. I had no concept of what that meant. I kept thinking of a small aircraft getting lost in the city, much like in the movie “Fly Away Home.” The news spread throughout our school, but our first period went by as normal, until we learned of the second plane hitting the south tower. In our second period civics class, we watched the news repeatedly replaying the towers being hit. Then we watched the towers collapse.
I’ll never forget that sinking feeling of the weight of our world suddenly changing. Later, in what was supposed to be science class, the gravity of the day began to sink in as we heard all flights were grounded, and the Mall of America closed. We talked in fear that maybe we could be the next target. I’d return home at the end of the day only to sit in front of the television for hours, watching in shock and horror. My mother suggested I turn it off, and I did for a while, but I couldn’t be kept away for long.
The days that followed were foggy and confusing as we grappled with the hatred that led to the death of nearly 3,000 people. For the first time, our world didn’t feel so small. It felt big and terrifying.
And yet we stood together, in prayer gatherings and vigils, in honoring the victims before concerts or sporting events. Classmates of mine would later join the military because of 9/11. I remember the feeling of support for each other and spirit for our country.
Two decades later, that day is still so vivid, so sharp and solemn. While it was the first day I remember feeling as if I lived in such a big and scary world, it was followed by a sense of collective strength and unity I’d never sensed before — or since.
-Hannah Davis
I was born in January 1999 and have grown up in the shadow of the 9/11 terror attack almost my entire life. Every teacher, and adult for that matter, would share the details of how that day felt and where they were on that day. I feel that I have internalized many of their stories, which has helped me understand the gravity and weight that day has on people that still remember it.
I am only familiar with the post-9/11 United States of America and the cynicism that was born into the world on that Tuesday.
The stark increase of airport security after the attack has been the airport normal for me. The idea of an international extremist terror threat is a “normal” threat that governmental agencies plan for. The lack of trust in some parts of humanity is evident in those adaptations.
The almost 3,000 lives lost on Sept. 11 was an event that the world, not only New York and the United States, felt. Although the attack always felt real to me, I was somewhat disconnected from the true reality of the event until I visited the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York City.
Perhaps empathy for the stories of people who were affected by the attack might vary among people my age, because none of us witnessed the day that so many remember. Regardless of how one sympathizes for the people directly affected by the attack, this extreme caliber of terrorism opened a door to other extreme possibilities of terrorism in the 21st century.
Although I do not remember the events of Sept. 11, 2001, the events and weight of that day have never been lost on me through remembrance and repetition of history. I think that attack set the stage for many others that I do remember: the Boston bombing in 2013, the Paris attacks in 2015, the attack in Nice, France, in 2016, and Barcelona attack in 2017.
I think terrorism took on a new form at the turn of the century, which transformed people around the world into a more cynical mindset. In a way, I feel cheated of the better world we could be living in if the 9/11 attacks never happened.
-Natalie Ryder
