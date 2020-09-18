During the election season, letter writers will be held to the following guidelines:
No letters regarding campaign issues will be published in the edition immediately prior to the election (the Oct. 29 issue). If letters are submitted for the second to the last edition that require response or rebuttal, a narrow and specific response to the new allegation or accusation may be allowed in the edition immediately prior to Election Day.
Electronic submissions are preferred. They can be sent to hannah.davis@apgecm.com.
All letters must include the letter writer’s name, address, daytime and evening phone numbers for verification purposes. Email addresses are not sufficient for verification. Only the writer’s name and city of residence will be published, and the writer’s contact information will not be shared.
The Forest Lake Times will publish only one letter every calendar month from the same author, even if the letters are for different candidates or on different topics. In addition, any person mentioned in a letter or editorial has the right to reply to that specifically.
Letters may be no longer than 250 words. The Forest Lake Times reserves the right to edit for content and length.
Letter writers are responsible for verification of facts and providing legitimate sources and documentation for their statements.
Rebuttals are welcome. Counter-rebuttals are rarely used. No more than two letters from each individual on a particular topic.
In most cases, letters from the candidates will not be accepted, but the candidates may be able to submit rebuttal letters to a specific issue. Otherwise, the candidate’s opinion and self-promotion can be printed in an advertisement.
The Times reserves the right to not publish any letter.
Letters will be examined for “name calling,” libelous, false and misleading statements and plagiarism, and could be disqualified for publication for any of these reasons.
Mass-produced letters are not allowed.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Letters will be accepted for the Open Forum for publication in the next available issue after receipt. Letters may be sent to Forest Lake Times, 20 N. Lake Street, Suite 319, Forest Lake, or by e-mail to hannah.davis@apgecm.com. Letters should not exceed 250 words and must be signed with the writer’s name, address, and telephone number. Deadline is noon Monday. The newspaper reserves the right to edit letters and assure that rules of libel and good taste are not violated. Letters by the same writer will not be published more than once per calendar month.
No to Trump
The President lied to the American people, putting millions of people at risk and plunging us into an economic depression. Last week, we learned that President Trump, as early as February, was fully aware of how deadly COVID-19 would be to Americans (according to a report in Bob Woodward’s new book “Rage”). Yet for months he has been telling us exactly the opposite. With knowledge of COVID’s deadliness, he encouraged Americans to disregard mask recommendations and scorned our top scientists. His decision to lie at that critical early stage has led to nearly 200,000 deaths in the United States (with no end in sight), while, just across the border, Canada officially reported their first zero-death day. (For comparison, Canada has had just over 9,000 deaths.)
If his culpability in these 200,000 deaths isn’t enough to sway you, take a look at our economy. Restaurants and small businesses are failing left and right, while Republicans in Washington refuse to negotiate on another COVID stimulus bill. With rising case counts around the country, the economy opening gets further away. If the federal government had taken this pandemic seriously in February, we would be starting to live our lives normally again. Remember what that was like? Businesses re-opening, children returning to normal school, regular sports seasons, and an end to the mask mandate. That’s right, if you hate having to wear a mask, you have the President to thank. We cannot afford another four years of President Trump.
Erica Rapheal
Scandia
More than the asphalt plant controversy
As a Columbus City Council Member and volunteer on Mayor Jesse Preiner’s re-election Committee, I was surprised to see the September 3rd edition of the Forest Lake Times sport the headline “Asphalt Plant Controversy Still Defines Columbus Municipal Races”. While the publicity is welcomed, I wanted to clarify that the race in 2020 is not about the asphalt plant, that shipped sailed with the prior Mayor and Council. Mayor Preiner’s campaign is about continuing the positive economic growth Columbus has enjoyed these past 20 months, accomplished by prioritizing high-value businesses and development that will contribute substantially to the City’s tax base, bring needed services and products to Columbus and fit with our peaceful, rural community. It is about continuing the inclusive, attentive, and respectful tenor of the Planning Commission and City Council, with open workshops for Council, Planning Commission, residents, and staff to gain an in-depth understanding and working knowledge of the issues being considered by the Council and Planning Commission. It is about maintaining our rural nature and keeping expenses down while creating new sources of revenue to lessen the tax burden on our citizens and businesses. Mayor Preiner’s focus has been on safeguarding what is so highly valued in Columbus while pro-actively seeking opportunities to make things even better. Painting this race as a one issue contest couldn’t be further from the truth, I welcome the opportunity to set the record straight.
Janet Hegland
Columbus
Editor’s note: Hegland is a current member of the Columbus City Council. Her term expires in January 2023.
Police association supports area politicians
The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association represents Minnesota’s public safety officers, including police, corrections officials, dispatchers, and firefighters.
We’re writing to urge your support and vote for Sen. Karin Housley, Rep. Bob Dettmer, Sen. Michelle Benson, Sen. Mark Koran, and Rep. Anne Neu in the General Election on November 3. The MPPOA wholeheartedly endorses them because they are exceptional advocates for the area.
All are strong supporters of our first responders and public safety officials. They stand against attempts to defund and dismantle the police, and they promote public safety legislation that keeps communities safe.
Please join us in supporting Sen. Housley, Rep. Dettmer, Sen. Benson, Sen. Koran, and Rep. Neu in the General Election on Nov. 3.
Brian Peters, Executive Director of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association
St. Paul
