What leadership looks like
Our family moved to Lino Lakes in 1981. The area was beautiful however, our road, West Shadowlake Drive was in very poor condition.
At the time of building our home we were told from the City that sewer and water would be offered on the road within the next 3-5 years along with a New Road! 38 years later it has become a reality.
Every mayor of Lino Lakes since 1981 attempted to, but was unable to, solve the utility extension project problem due to the way Lino Lakes City Charter was written. The City Charter required street improvements that include sewer and water to be voted on by all residents of the city in General Elections. Over a 36 year period only one project was approved.
Under the leadership of Jeff Reinert and the City Staff a new plan was devised to allow street, sewer and water improvements to be ordered. The plan was to split the project into two pieces…Part 1 was the road improvement, which the City Council could order. Part 2 was the sewer and water improvement which the property owners had to approve at a 51% majority. This plan kept the project from going to a City wide vote. This plan is now being used City Wide.
With Jeff’s leadership and problem solving skills the utilities and road project on West Shadowlake Drive was completed in 2020. We can truly attest to the fact that Jeff Reinert is the real deal.
Pat Smith, Lino Lakes
A thank you from Relay for Life
It was an amazing year for the Chisago County Relay for Life. COVID-19 brought many changes for the Relay for Life activities. Even with a limited number of teams, the Relay brought in $17,311.00, which is amazing!
A big thank you to all the participants, donors, businesses and the Chisago Lake Lutheran Church in Center City for allowing us to use their beautiful grounds to host a successful and very meaningful luminary night in August to honor survivors, caregivers and all who we have lost.
We plan on conducting the same fundraising activities next year, with selling Heggies pizzas, hosting a pancake breakfast, conducting a paper shredding event/ShredRight4Good in April (for all your old tax papers), a virtual Silent Auction, our usual sale of luminary bags throughout the year and again hosting the church luminary night in Center City next summer.
If someone in your family or one of your friends is challenged by cancer in the next year, please consider joining us in 2021.
Martha Arnold, Chisago County American Cancer Relay For Life Chairperson
