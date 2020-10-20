Miller and Husnik make good sense
While there is lot of attention given to the national election, it is as important to study our local candidates. They affect our families, businesses, and community. This year Bob and I are supporting Sam Husnik and Tim Miller for council. Both have demonstrated their strong support for our local business and a good sense for spending our tax dollars wisely. Join us in support of Sam Husnik and Tim Miller!
Bob and Karen Morehead, Forest Lake
Preiner listens
It’s that time again, and hopefully the voters of Columbus have good memories.
Do we really want to go backwards and elect Povolny, who forced the asphalt plant down our throats despite all our objections? Or Jodi Krebs, who was also pushing the same agenda? Not to mention how disrespectful Povolny was to his constituents, who overwhelmingly disagreed with him. It was his way or the highway!
A mayor is elected to represent and listen to the voters, and abide by their desires. Povolny did neither; he refused to listen and did whatever he wanted.
After living next door to him for years, him continually denying he was running a business there-- even though trucks were coming and going all day-- proves his dishonesty.
I still have strong ties to Columbus through my business interests and friends there, and want only the best for the city and its residents.
Re-elect Jesse Preiner; he has listened and will continue to listen and do what’s best for the future of Columbus. We need to keep progressing forward, not go backward.
Peg Hoffman, Forest Lake
Nanko-Yeager asks the tough questions
It is important to have a city council member who has the welfare of the population firmly established in their mind. To do this one must be attentive to the concerns and voice of the populous. They must be willing to do the research of all aspects concerning council decisions and their long-term effect on the community. Utmost is the need to ask tough questions that need answers, the ability to articulate to the council what they are hearing from the community. Finally, it is important to have a member who has longevity in the community.
Linda Yeager has served three terms as council member because she has the above qualities. She is responsive to the needs of the community. Linda is very conscious of the city budget concerns of what is necessary, and what is simply a want. She knows that balancing income to spending is always a challenge. Her willingness to have people talk to her about issues makes Linda a council member that can bring other voices into decisions by city government. Returning Linda to the city council assures us of a member who has the best interest of the city and the community at heart.
Ray Johnson, Wyoming
Malchow has good intentions
Writing a letter in support of a political candidate is a little out of our wheelhouse- if you have met us before, you know that we are not political people. We met Katie Malchow through our daughter. She has become a friend of our family, and because of this relationship, we have Katie’s sign in our yard. Recently, a friend asked us: “Why do you support Katie?” It was a simple answer-she is a good person. We know that Katie has the best intentions for our community, and the people living in our community. As former business owners that have lived and worked in this area for many years, we appreciate Katie’s commitment and support to local small businesses. As grandparents with four grandchildren attending schools in the Chisago Lakes school district, we are excited to watch Katie as she continues to stand up and fight for equitable funding for our schools. As residents of Katie’s district, we are hopeful that she can help bring people together to see that in the end, we all just want what is best for our families.
When the time comes, we hope you will consider voting for Katie Malchow.
Bill & Renee Waddell, Forest Lake
Malchow listens
If you want to elect someone in November who possesses a very friendly and enthusiastic attitude and who helps enact change wisely, look no further than Katie Malchow. A quote from Thomas C. Haliburton states, “Hear one side, and you will be in the dark; hear both sides, and all will be clear.” This describes Katie Malchow. She hears both sides. And Katie is running to represent 32B in the Minnesota House. We have known Katie for eight years, and found her always to be open and approachable.
Katie was very involved in the Chisago Lakes Parent Teacher Organization. She was instrumental is assisting the Chisago Lakes School District by helping pass referendums that afforded opportunities and better facilities for our children. When given a task, she always went above and beyond. Katie didn’t just complete the task; she decided what was best for all concerned.
We know that she will bring these same positive characteristics in her role as the candidate for the Minnesota House of Representatives. Katie is not afraid to make tough decisions, but understands that everyone’s opinions matter. She will not just represent 32B, but will represent and act in behalf of the future of all Minnesotans.
So, join us on November 3rd by casting your ballot for Katie Malchow.
Joe and Dawn Thimm, Lindstrom
“Savor the Flavors” THANKS
Savor the Flavors, a tasting event sponsored by the M Health Fairview Lakes Volunteer Organization was canceled due to COVID-19 this fall. In spite of this turn of events some sponsors came forth to support scholarships for medical students in our area. The volunteer organization would like to acknowledge and thank those supporters who donated this year, each sponsoring a $1000 scholarship: M Health Fairview Lakes, Forest Lake Lions Club, The Denovchek Family. Sincere thanks go to each of them for their scholarship support.
M Health Fairview Lakes Volunteer Organization
Jeanne Zaske, Forest Lake
Reinert for Anoka County
Jeff Reinert is an excellent Anoka County Commissioner:
His long record of outstanding public service includes his time as Mayor of Lino Lakes. I have met Jeff at various civic events over the years, in person (before the Communist Chinese COVID-19). I am always impressed with his knowledge, and his dedication to serving the voters and their families. That includes protecting us and our money from frivolous spending!
I observe that Commissioner Reinert is able to balance competing needs, like managing the budget and providing needed services, and that is a valuable skill he demonstrates time and again.
Jeff also will always give you a straight answer. No matter who he is talking to, he will tell you exactly what he thinks. I really appreciate this about Jeff because some people who run for office are not so honest. Jeff has integrity and is a person you can trust.
I certainly support Re-Election of Jeff Reinert as our Anoka County Commissioner.
Brian H. Davis, Lino Lakes
Re- Elect Jeff Reinert
I do not usually comment on political races out of my area but the contest for Anoka County Commissioner has attracted my attention.
For full disclosure I do know Jeff Reinert your current County Commissioner and he is a great guy. He is honest, hardworking, and gets things done. I also got to know Cindy Hanson and she so loved Spring Lake Park that she left after serving one year of her term, is she a good long-term planner? How did she bring Hy Vee to Spring Lake Park? We had a good location, plus it has not opened yet. She is so proud of the senior building she brought to SLP along with all its problems. Seniors at 50 years old, three bedroom units, tax increment financing, 121 police calls this year to 8-1-2020. In my opinion she has not been good for SLP. I question her people skills because I have seen her attacked me and others at council meetings. I encourage you to see through her, Jeff is the local guy and has over 20 years of very positive accomplishments. I am sure most of you know this, but I want to weigh in to encourage all of you to vote for Jeff Reinert and Re-elect him as Anoka County Commissioner. He is the right person for the job.
Robert White, Spring Lake Park
