EDITOR’S NOTE: Letters will be accepted for the Open Forum for publication in the next available issue after receipt. Letters may be sent to Forest Lake Times, 20 N. Lake Street, Suite 319, Forest Lake, or by e-mail to hannah.davis@apgecm.com. Letters should not exceed 250 words and must be signed with the writer’s name, address, and telephone number. Deadline is noon Monday. The newspaper reserves the right to edit letters and assure that rules of libel and good taste are not violated. Letters by the same writer will not be published more than once per calendar month.
The true heroes
Stop and think about how you might be living your life today without the bravery by the men and women who have served our country for more than 245 years.
Would you be able to live your life as you choose? Could you worship at your current church? Would you be able to speak freely and criticize the way your government is operating? Could you make individual choices without fearing punishment by the government?
The answer to these questions is a resounding no.
Our veterans have valiantly and selflessly devoted themselves to one common goal: protecting the freedoms and liberties for all citizens of the United States of America. They have prioritized our nation’s interests ahead of their own. And because of their heroism, we live in the greatest country in the world.
We toss around the word “hero” rather liberally these days. All who have served our country are the true heroes, as they are responsible for protecting our American freedoms and our way of life. This Veterans Day, I am hopeful you will pay tribute to the courageous men and women who have or are currently serving in the armed forces. Without them, we would not be living the lives we are today.
Happy Veterans Day to you and your family!
Bob Dettmer, Forest Lake
[Editor’s note: Bob Dettmer is the State Representative for District 39A.]
Thanks for the support
“Faith, Family and Friends” has always been our model for living, but since Bob’s passing, it has meant more to me than ever before. I have been overwhelmed with the outpouring of love, thoughts, and prayers for Bob and our family from so many in and around the Forest Lake area. I don’t want to miss thanking anyone for their support and prayers. Bob was a wonderful man, a faithful man who loved our community. Based on all the kind words we’ve received over the past month, it’s clear that you loved him back! Love to all.
Karen Morehead, Forest Lake
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.