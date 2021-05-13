Thank you, Lions
Hats off to the Forest Lake Lions for bringing smiles and delicious chicken dinners to over 500 seniors from Forest Lake and the surrounding areas. Not only showing care and concern for the seniors but a huge support of a local business, Old Log Cabin! Well done, Lions!
Karen Morehead, Forest Lake
