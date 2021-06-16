EDITOR’S NOTE: Letters will be accepted for the Open Forum for publication in the next available issue after receipt. Letters may be sent to Forest Lake Times, 20 N. Lake Street, Suite 319, Forest Lake, or by e-mail to hannah.davis@apgecm.com. Letters should not exceed 250 words and must be signed with the writer’s name, address, and telephone number. Deadline is noon Monday. The newspaper reserves the right to edit letters and assure that rules of libel and good taste are not violated. Letters by the same writer will not be published more than once per calendar month.
Thank you, Forest Lake!
Forest Lake VFW Post 4210 thanks the Forest Lake area community for contributing to our annual Buddy Poppy drive. People were very generous to our Relief Fund where 100% of the proceeds goes to distressed vets and their families. Especially helpful were 5 area businesses that allowed us to be outside their establishments to distribute poppies. They were Cub Foods, Walmart, Kwiktrip Hwy 97, Kwiktrip Stacy and the Forest Lake Post Office.
I am also humbled by the attendance to the Forest Lake Memorial Day services led by VFW Post 4210 and American Legion Post 225. It was great to see people without masks, enjoying a beautiful day while remembering our military who have passed on or were killed in combat. I am always at awe by the support our community gives to our military. THANK YOU!
Dave Rovang, Forest Lake VFW Post 4210 Chaplain
