EDITOR’S NOTE: Letters will be accepted for the Open Forum for publication in the next available issue after receipt. Letters may be sent to Forest Lake Times, 20 N. Lake Street, Suite 319, Forest Lake, or by e-mail to hannah.davis@apgecm.com. Letters should not exceed 250 words and must be signed with the writer’s name, address, and telephone number. Deadline is noon Monday. The newspaper reserves the right to edit letters and assure that rules of libel and good taste are not violated. Letters by the same writer will not be published more than once per calendar month.
Malchow for 32-B
Today I write to you, my fellow community members and hopeful voters, with exciting news. District 32-B has a new DFL Candidate on the ballot. Katie Malchow has decided, to our great benefit, to run for MN House of Representatives.
Katie has been a resident in our area for over 15 years. She has supported our schools not only as a parent in the district but also as a Parent Teacher Organization board member. Katie actively lobbied, for our schools, their staff, parents and students seeking equal funding for all communities. As Executive Director of the Chisago Lakes Chamber of Commerce and owner of her own business she supports and understands the issues facing small businesses.
Katie’s passion for public service is driven by her love of community and the people who live here. Katie wants to represent you, your family, and what is important to you.
If you are looking for a representative that knows and understands the issues of small rural communities, businesses, schools and families that live there, Katie is that person.
Nikki Fetsch
Lindstrom
