EDITOR’S NOTE: Letters will be accepted for the Open Forum for publication in the next available issue after receipt. Letters may be sent to Forest Lake Times, 20 N. Lake St., Suite 312, Forest Lake, or by e-mail to hannah.davis@ecm-inc.com. Letters should not exceed 250 words and must be signed with the writer’s name, address and telephone number. Deadline is noon Monday. The newspaper reserves the right to edit letters and assure that rules of libel and good taste are not violated. Letters by the same writer will not be published more than once per calendar month.
A strong choice
As a former City Council member of Lino Lakes for 12 years, I had the pleasure of working side by side with Jeff Reinert for the majority of those years. I worked with Jeff both as a fellow council member as well as during his terms as mayor. Mayor Reinert demonstrated strong leadership in directing staff and council in doing the work of the citizens he represented. It was clearly evident that Mayor Reinert had a real purpose in his role, cared deeply about Lino Lakes and wanted it to become the best city possible for its residents.
Mayor Reinert has been a strong leader for Lino Lakes and willing to think outside the box to find new solutions to old problems. He is a true advocate for citizens, making sure their tax dollars are being spent in the most efficient way possible and constantly challenging himself, council and staff to find ways to deliver more with less.
As an Anoka County commissioner, Mayor Reinert will not only bring his 20 years of experience serving the people of Lino Lakes but also his passion and dedication to making the communities he serves the best they can be. Jeff Reinert will be a strong addition to the Anoka County Board, and I look forward to voting for him on Feb. 11.
Jeff O’Donnell
Lino Lakes
A belated thanks
I just wanted to write to you and thank all the people in Forest Lake who helped me in 1952. My family and I were welcomed with open arms when we immigrated from Germany to America and Forest Lake in 1952. I was 16 years old.
I will never forget what a welcome from the Lutheran church, the school and the people of Forest Lake my family and I received. Two people who helped me feel especially welcome were two students, Richard (Dick) Johnson and Bruce Smith. Because of their encouragement and the teachers at Forest Lake High School, I went to the University of Minnesota and graduated with a BA and BS degree and later an MA. I have taught and coached at Minnehaha Academy for 54 years and retired in 2001.
I just want to thank all the people from Forest Lake for the welcome my family and I received and the life I was allowed to live. I was an immigrant and I was welcomed with open arms and I am so thankful to Forest Lake and its people, especially Bruce Smith and Dick Johnson, who let me start such a wonderful and rewarding life in America. Thank you for making an immigrant and his family feel welcome in America and letting me become a very proud American.
Guido Kauls
Minneapolis
Vote for Jeff
For the last 17 years, I have had the pleasure of being on the Lino Lakes Planning and Zoning Board. This has given me the opportunity to work with Jeff Reinert during his service as both a council member and mayor.
While we haven’t always seen eye to eye and have been known to go toe to toe, in the end he always treated me with respect. His ability to sort out the issues and come to a conclusion has truly been an asset to the city of Lino Lakes.
Under his tenure as mayor, taxes have been kept to a 7.4% increase over 10 years. His creative approach to governing brought that result. This kind of thinking has brought us a Public Safety Department that has a response time of less than 4 minutes, with great cross-trained employees to make us the fourth-safest city out of 853 in the state, according to backgroundchecks.com. These are just some of the many reasons that Jeff would be a great county commissioner for District 6 in Anoka County. He has worked hard for the city, and I believe that he will work hard for our entire district.
Paul Tralle
Lino Lakes
What’s at stake
After some consideration, I have personally decided to endorse one of my opponents, Jeff Reinert, for the position of Anoka County commissioner. While we have had our differences, we can put them aside for the best interests of Anoka County District 6. Our societal values are closely aligned, and that is what I wish to focus on moving forward. We should not define our relationships solely by our differences but actually embrace some of these differences and work together for the common good. Jeff and I have known each other for the past 10 years, we have been able to discuss the tough issues, and I feel we will keep that line of communication open for the best interests of District 6.
It is crucial for Anoka County to have a commissioner who understands what is at stake. Differences aside, he is the most capable in this election to keep us moving in the right direction related to operations and fiscal matters. I hope you will join me in supporting Jeff on Feb. 11 in the special election.
Craig Johnson
Lino Lakes
Editor’s note: Craig Johnson ran for the District 6 seat in Fall 2019, placing third. The top two vote-getters will face off for the seat Feb. 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.