EDITOR’S NOTE: Letters will be accepted for the Open Forum for publication in the next available issue after receipt. Letters may be sent to Forest Lake Times, 20 N. Lake St., Suite 312, Forest Lake, or by e-mail to hannah.davis@ecm-inc.com. Letters should not exceed 250 words and must be signed with the writer’s name, address and telephone number. Deadline is noon Monday. The newspaper reserves the right to edit letters and assure that rules of libel and good taste are not violated. Letters by the same writer will not be published more than once per calendar month.
Will not long be denied
Last Friday the Republican-controlled senate wrote its own obituary by voting to reject further impeachment inquiry with fact witnesses and documents, thus denying “we the people” our historical birthright as pursuers of truth - no matter where it leads. Under Trumpism, Republicans have declared themselves possessors of the truth - no need to give us too much information and think for ourselves. Mr. Trump, himself, said in a VFW speech on July 25, 2018, to not believe what we see or read [indicating fake news]. But the American electorate will not long be denied. November will soon be here. To paraphrase words ascribed to Admiral Yamamoto, author of Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor, the only thing republican senators have done is “awakened a sleeping giant and filled him with a terrible resolve.”
Hopefully, by this time next year America will have awakened from this four-year nightmare and ended its experiment with government by lies, self-serving corruption, and the caging of brown children – to name just a few Trumpist atrocities. And the Republican Party will have joined the once powerful Whigs in political obscurity.
Gene Janicke
Forest Lake
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.