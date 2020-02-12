EDITOR’S NOTE: Letters will be accepted for the Open Forum for publication in the next available issue after receipt. Letters may be sent to Forest Lake Times, 20 N. Lake St., Suite 312, Forest Lake, or by e-mail to hannah.davis@ecm-inc.com. Letters should not exceed 250 words and must be signed with the writer’s name, address and telephone number. Deadline is noon Monday. The newspaper reserves the right to edit letters and assure that rules of libel and good taste are not violated. Letters by the same writer will not be published more than once per calendar month.
Justice Denied?
Is anyone else astonished that the Republicans in the U.S. Senate voted to deny a fair trial to the President of the United States? Is anyone else astonished the Republicans in the U.S. Senate denied the President of the United States a chance to prove his innocence in his impeachment trial? It seems to me that whether you’re a Republican or Democrat, whether you’re a president or a lay person, you deserve a fair trial and that this county deserves a just judicial system.
Does it now mean if you’re a billionaire and can hire enough lawyers to completely block subpoenaed evidence and witnesses that that’s now O.K.? Isn’t that called obstruction of justice? Does it now mean that the executive branch of the United States can do whatever it wants even if it is against the law or a breach to our constitution? Does it now mean that the President of the United States can lie to the American people over 16,000 times and that’s O.K.? (Editor’s note: According to a Washington Post article dated Jan. 20, 2020, President Trump has made 16,241 false or misleading claims in his first three years.)
Our president will never be truly acquitted because he didn’t receive a fair trial. He was not given the opportunity to prove his innocence. And the American people have been cheated of a fair judicial system. It’s a threat to our democracy. It’s a threat to the integrity of our system.
It’s a sad time in the history of the United States. I’m astonished and dismayed!
Ann Redig, Scandia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.