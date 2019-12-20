EDITOR’S NOTE: Letters will be accepted for the Open Forum for publication in the next available issue after receipt. Letters may be sent to Forest Lake Times, 20 N. Lake St., Suite 312, Forest Lake, or by e-mail to ryan.howard@ecm-inc.com. Letters should not exceed 250 words and must be signed with the writer’s name, address and telephone number. Deadline is noon Monday. The newspaper reserves the right to edit letters and assure that rules of libel and good taste are not violated. Letters by the same writer will not be published more than once per calendar month.
Turkey Trot thank you
The success and growth of the Forest Lake Rotary’s third annual Turkey Trot is due to our community’s wonderful support. A special thank you to City Center staff and police, our volunteers, business sponsors and most of all our 5K and fun run participants! Proceeds went to a great cause. Rangers Supporting Rangers benefits local families in need. We are thankful! See you next year.
Tom Lubovich
Forest Lake
Remind yourself and others
Dec. 15 marks the 24th anniversary of the Minnesota Supreme Court’s ruling of Minnesota’s infamous abortion case, Doe v. Gomez. This decision states that the Minnesota Constitution guarantees the “right to abortion,” for any reason, up until the moment of birth, and that state health care plans for low income people, funded by Minnesota taxpayers, must cover such abortions. Even if the anti-life Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court case, which legalized abortion up until birth, were overturned tomorrow, abortion on demand and forced taxpayer funding would still be legal in our state due to Doe v. Gomez.
As concerned citizens, we can help end this injustice by contacting our lawmakers requesting that they pass a state law to end taxpayer funded abortions (www.state.mn.us). Additional positive life-affirming actions would be supporting the efforts of St. Bridget’s Baby Blanket (257-2474) and Lakes Life Care Center (464-4340), which help local families in need.
Diane Paffel
Forest Lake
