EDITOR’S NOTE: Letters will be accepted for the Open Forum for publication in the next available issue after receipt. Letters may be sent to Forest Lake Times, 20 N. Lake St., Suite 312, Forest Lake, or by e-mail to ryan.howard@ecm-inc.com. Letters should not exceed 250 words and must be signed with the writer’s name, address and telephone number. Deadline is noon Monday. The newspaper reserves the right to edit letters and assure that rules of libel and good taste are not violated. Letters by the same writer will not be published more than once per calendar month.
The rest of Hansen’s story
Cindy Hansen Is running for Anoka County commissioner and after looking at her campaign material, she’s not quite the person she is presenting herself to be. She says she has been a homeowner in Lino Lakes for six years, I guess hoping you think she was also a resident, but the fact is, she wasn’t a resident. She served on the Spring Lake Park City Council until she resigned in June of 2019. She moved to Lino Lakes in July of 2019. She is new to your area.
She says she is a “fierce advocate” for taxpayers but our budget in Spring Lake Park went up more than it should have every year. She boasts about leading redevelopment activity, but it ended up being a mess. The project was to be a senior housing development, but the project was a bait and switch on seniors and is a drain on our city services.
A lot of us tried to talk with Hansen over the years about her decisions, but she would not talk to us, referring us to the city administrator. He is not our representative; Hansen was our elected representative but wouldn’t talk to us.
Now, she moves north to your area and wants to represent you as an Anoka County commissioner. I am only writing this letter because I am upset with how she is misrepresenting herself to all of you. She has not been honest, and I don’t feel she is a good representative for any area.
Robert White
Spring Lake Park
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.