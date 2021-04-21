Forest Lake Area High School hosted the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association 2021 All-Star Series, a set of four games on Saturday, April 17.
The series featured some of the top senior boys basketball players from around the state.
The 39th annual event was won by the Blue team, which defeated the Green team 103-101 in the morning before taking the title with a 128-117 over the Gold squad thanks to 23 points from Wayzata’s Eddie Beeninga and 21 from Will Blascziek of Lakeville North.
