Construction started Monday, April 19
The Forest Lake football program sneaked in one final game on its home field before surrendering the turf to the machinery of progress.
Head coach Sam Ferraro opened the gates and turned on the lights on Sunday, April 18. The idea was to give the players one last memory on the field before the construction of a turf field and track began the next day.
“It was a last-minute thing, but it’s great to see so many guys out here, playing on this field one last time,” said Caleb Casa, the starting quarterback on last season’s team. “I’m here to just make one more memory with the guys.”
The players who arrived on Sunday night split into four teams, with two going to each end of the field for an impromptu 7-on-7 competition filled with passes, touchdowns and smiles.
Perhaps the biggest smile was on the face of Ferraro as he watched from the press box.
“It’s a lot of fun to watch these guys run around this field one last time,” he said. “I’m enjoying watching them make one final memory on this field.”
While the field may have been rutted and imperfect after a grueling winter, Casa said the field is more than just grass.
“This field means everything to us,” said Casa, who will graduate from Forest Lake this spring and play quarterback at Augsburg starting next fall. “I remember, when I was growing up, watching every game – and wishing I could play in those games. To have been able to play on the grass of this field in its final season was pretty amazing. It was a great way to end it.”
Ferraro knows the next step is the transformation of the field into an updated facility that will be the catalyst for a new set of memories for future Forest Lake athletes.
“It’s a little bittersweet, but we were due for a change,” he said. “The track program needs a place to hold its meets – it’s a shame there hasn’t been track meets here.
“When this project is finished, it’s going to be great for all of our sports, and for fans sitting on the bleachers on the other side of the field. I’m excited for what the future is bringing to Forest Lake.”
