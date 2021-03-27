Rangers place second in team competition
The Forest Lake gymnastics team crowned a pair of individual champions while finishing second in the at the Class 2A state gymnastics championships hosted by Champlin Park High School on Saturday, March 27.
Senior Claire O’Gorman won the floor exercise with a score of 9.650, while junior Keely Sisco took top honors on the balance beam with a 9.575 score.
The Rangers posted a team score of 146.775, second only to Sartell’s team total of 148.050.
Individually O’Gorman finished second in the all-around with a 37.850 score, trailing only Marley Michaud of Sartell’s 38.125 mark. Sisco placed eighth in the all-around with a 37.200 mark.
Besides her win in the floor exercise, O’Gorman claimed fourth in both the vault (9.775), and the uneven parallel bars (9.475).
Sisco also placed tenth with a 9.350 score on the uneven bars.
Freshman Delaney Nickles placed 17th in the floor exercise with a 9.425 mark.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.