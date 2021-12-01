William "Bill" Smith, age 82, of Scandia, passed away peacefully and entered Heaven on November 29, 2021.
Bill was a master craftsman in woodworking. He loved watching and appreciating all wildlife. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, being with his dog, and most of all spending time with his family. Bill loved God, faithfully watched church online and was well thought of by everyone who knew him.
He is preceded in death by wife of 57 years, Marshia; and parents, William and Bernadine.
He is survived by children, Karie (Rodney) Ebnet, Leslie (Kevin) Pleasant; grandchildren, Kaymen (Zakhary) Smith, Ellysia (Antonio) Turitto, Trent Pleasant, Taylor Pleasant; great grandchildren, Solomon, Ada, Titus; sister, Geraldine Burgoyne; many cousins, other family members and friends.
A celebration of Bill and Marshia's lives will be held at 3 PM on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake, MN. Family will be greeting friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
