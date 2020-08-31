William "Bill" Robert Baber

Bill passed away at home in Henderson, NV on July 29, 2020 from prostate cancer. He is a graduate of Forest Lake High School and retired as electrician/maintenance. Survivors include his wife, Mary Lou; children Shari, Nicole, Scott (Beth), Chad; grandchildren Justin, Madison, Lilly and Lucy; siblings Jerry, Donald (Denise), and Denise; step-mother, Barbara; mother-in-law, Genevieve; sister-in-law Bonnie; best dog Sadie Mae: many relatives and friends. Preceded in death by father Gerald and mother Irene. Celebration of life will be held Sept. 20, 2-5 p.m. at Vanellis, 55 Lake St., Forest Like, Minnesota. Masks will be provided.

