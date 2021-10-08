William "Bill" Janecek

William "Pops" Janecek passed away on October 5, 2021, in Lindstrom at his beloved lake home "Homely House" at the age of 83.
Bill was born and raised in West St. Paul, and graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Pharmacy in 1961.
He met Joan Ryan at a Sports Car Club of America meeting (he was Team Triumph, she Team MG); they married and made their home in White Bear Lake for 11 years. He lived in Wyoming, Minn. with his second wife Donna until 1980. He then lived in Forest Lake until moving to Lindstrom in 1987 to his dream life on the lake.
His interests led him to several careers including as a pharmacist at Moudry's Apothecary and Sansby Drug, owner of Goodrich Universal and The Martin House supper club, service station assistant manager and retiring as outside sales manager at Venburg Tire.
He was a bird-watcher, gardener and avid outdoorsman, making a lifetime of memories fishing, camping and hunting. The BWCA, Superior National Forest and the Gunflint Trail especially held a very special place in his heart, which he shared with his kids and grandkids.
He was a voracious reader and orator and loved a good debate. He was active in and made lifelong friends in the White Bear Lake and Minnesota Jaycees.
He was a dominant cribbage player, quickly picked up euchre with "the boys" at Poik's Barber Shop, and enjoyed watching movies, football and golf.
Pops' greatest joy was his family, and he loved hosting his kids and grandkids at Homely House, on hunting trips, family camping trips and trips out west.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents William and Ruth (Geiger) Janecek, his brother Donald "Doc" Robert Janecek, and stepmother Ruth.
Bill is survived by his sister Ginger Ostrander; his children Mary (Steve) Koehler, Kate (John) Martin, Betsy (Jesse) Longley, William (Xiaohui) Janecek, Chuck (Alison) Janecek, Jean (Frank) Mamea; and his grandchildren Grant (Anna) Janecek, Ben, Liam, and Greta Koehler, Drew, Tyler, and Jake Martin, Elise and Colden Longley, Madison and Austin Janecek, Leslie and Lauren Janecek, Fanuatanu, Manaia, and Loleaulelei Mamea.
There will be a gathering to honor Bill's life on Saturday, Oct. 16 from Noon - 4 p.m. with a memorial service at 1 p.m. at Beach Park pavilion, 12505 Newell Ave., Lindstrom, MN, 55045. Please dress for the weather, as we'll be outside as Pops preferred. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Friends of BWCA or Minnesota State Parks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.