Bill Haring, age 68 of Otsego, formerly of Forest Lake, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on May 3, 2020. Bill grew up in Cayuga, ND on the family farm, attended NDSU and received a degree in music education and later received his MA from St. Thomas. He was a long-time music educator in Wilmot, SD; Langford, SD; West Fargo, ND; and in Forest Lake, MN where he retired after 20 years. He then worked for Education Minnesota as a field representative for 21 years, retiring in 2015. Bill followed his passion of music in life through Medalist Concert Band, Gold Star Alumni Band (founding member), a dance band, and a vocalist for special events. He was a Rotary member and a Paul Harris Fellow. Bill was an advocate for public education, teachers, unions, progressive values and equality. Family relationships and genealogy were especially important to him. Bill loved to travel, recently to Australia and New Zealand. Preceded in death by son, Bryce William Haring; parents, Jay and Norma; sisters, Bonnie Larson, Geralyn (baby); father-in-law, Raymond Lundborg; dog, Mocha. Survived by loving wife, Nancy; brothers, Steven, Michael, Scott (Anna Grace); aunt, Connie Johnson; brothers-in-law, James (Barb) Lundborg, Daniel (Linda) Lundborg, Alan Larson; mother-in-law, Ida Lundborg; dog, Boots; many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and dear friends. A celebration of Bill’s life will be held at a later date. Memorials preferred to William J. and Nancy J. NDSU Band Endowed Scholarship Fund; Gold Star Alumni Band Scholarship Fund; or Rotary International.
