Wesley Allan Saari, 91, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Lakeview Terrace. Wesley was born in Beaver Township, Minnesota on October 12, 1929; son of Emil and Hilja Saari. He went to school through 9th grade and then became a hardworking self-employed man. On May 28, 1949, Wesley married the love of his life, Naomi McEwen in Barnum, Minnesota. Wesley’s interests included the stock market, weather, music, woodworking, spending times at the cabin, fishing, and football. He also loved dogs! Wesley is survived by his wife, Naomi; children, David (Judy) Saari, Cynthia (Weldon) Keiger, Rick (Kathy) Saari, and Randal (Jane) Saari; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; two bothers; one sister; and his beloved dogs. There will be a Celebration of Life held in Summer 2021 in his home state of Minnesota.
