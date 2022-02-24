Wendy Joy Nutter Young, 69, of Roscoe passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her adoring husband and three loving daughters on February 22, 2022.
Born October 7, 1952 in Anoka, MN; daughter of Arnold and Carol (Rehbein) Nutter. Graduate of Forest Lake High School, class of 1970. In a ceremony reflective of their shared love of kayaking, Wendy was canoed down the Wolf River on June 6, 1981 in Fremont, WI where she married Fred at the river's edge. Wendy obtained her BA in Economics and MBA from Rockford University. Her three daughters were her greatest joy and she treasured being able to stay home and rear them. Wendy's girls, along with their families, brought her immense joy. She was a devoted and treasured Oma to her grandchildren. She was involved in the community, serving on multiple boards over the course of her lifetime including the American Gear Manufacturers Association, Rockford Symphony Orchestra, Stateline YMCA, and as an Executive Committee Member for the Rock Valley College Foundation. Wendy worked alongside her husband at the company founded by his parents, Forest City Gear, located in Roscoe, IL, and was CEO and President of the company for nearly ten years. Wendy's leadership was an integral part of the growth and expansion of the company. She was named the Individual Business Catalyst of the Year in 2021-a prestigious award from the Rockford Chamber of Commerce. In 2022, she was selected to receive the AGMA's Chairman's Award as someone who has contributed in a meaningful way to the gear industry. In her younger years she was a gifted kayaker and outdoor enthusiast. She enjoyed attending Rockford Symphony Orchestra performances, creating beautiful and memorable holiday celebrations for her family and employees, and spending peaceful weekends at their lake home in Wisconsin.
Survived by her loving husband, Fred; daughters, Appy (Rustin) Mikel, Kika (Anthony) Risa, Mindy (Ryan Davis) Young; grandchildren, Joey, Kysa, Levi, Addy, AJ, Nollie, Clementine, Charley, Evie, Wilder; step-grandson, Felix Davis; siblings, Lori (Roger) Brandel, Todd Nutter; God Parents to her daughters, Dan and Becca Ivancich and a circle of treasured friends too numerous to mention. Preceded in death by her parents; sister-in-law, Mary Nutter and brother, Greg Nutter.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Wendy's memory may be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation for the EGFR Resisters: http://participate.lcrf.org/goto/wendy
Visitation Friday, March 4, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Grace Funeral & Cremation Services, 4301 N. Main St., Rockford. Additional visitation on Saturday, March 5, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Doug Thiesen will officiate. Live stream of service can be viewed here: https://my.gather.app/remember/wendy-joy-nutter-young Private family interment in Pinnacle Hill Cemetery in Roscoe. Share a memory or condolence at www.graceFH.com.
