Wayne Allen Tyrrell was born to the late Dexter and Gloria Tyrrell in Minneapolis, MN on May 20, 1955. He grew up on the old 40 Road in Forest Lake where he graduated from high school in 1973. He realized his passion for technology and went on to St. Paul Technical-Vocational Institute to learn about computers. He met the love of his life, Mary, on a blind date through friends and they married in 1976. Three years later, they began their family and raised their two daughters, Melissa and Katie, in their home in Mahtomedi.

A true renaissance man throughout his life, Wayne had many hobbies and passions. He was an artist who enjoyed painting, leather and woodworking, and playing his guitar. He also found joy in tinkering on just about anything, researching family genealogy, science fiction, astronomy, photography, and annual fishing trips which were more about spending time with his family than they ever were about fish. Devoted to capturing our favorite memories, Wayne could always be seen with a camera in his hands at holidays and social gatherings.

