Wayne Allen Tyrrell was born to the late Dexter and Gloria Tyrrell in Minneapolis, MN on May 20, 1955. He grew up on the old 40 Road in Forest Lake where he graduated from high school in 1973. He realized his passion for technology and went on to St. Paul Technical-Vocational Institute to learn about computers. He met the love of his life, Mary, on a blind date through friends and they married in 1976. Three years later, they began their family and raised their two daughters, Melissa and Katie, in their home in Mahtomedi.
A true renaissance man throughout his life, Wayne had many hobbies and passions. He was an artist who enjoyed painting, leather and woodworking, and playing his guitar. He also found joy in tinkering on just about anything, researching family genealogy, science fiction, astronomy, photography, and annual fishing trips which were more about spending time with his family than they ever were about fish. Devoted to capturing our favorite memories, Wayne could always be seen with a camera in his hands at holidays and social gatherings.
He treasured his time playing video games with his daughters when they were young and started the tradition of Friday Family Movie Nights often featuring Disney classics, comedies, or adventure films in the living room. On clear nights, he'd take out the telescope to gaze up at the stars. Wayne took his family on many road trip adventures. One of his favorites was his last voyage with his wife, Mary, to view the 2017 solar eclipse, an event he'd been anticipating since he was a boy. Wayne had a great sense of humor and would break out a sly grin right before going into a funny story. He was a wealth of tidbits and could over-explain any subject. Kind and good-natured to the core, Wayne always saw the best in people.
Wayne was diagnosed with a progressive autoimmune lung disease and after years of fighting, he passed away peacefully on September 28, 2022, with his loving wife and two daughters by his side. Wayne was a proud and caring Husband, Father, and Pepa. His grandchildren, Christopher, Matthew, and Ellie meant the world to him. In his final days, he expressed his love and gratitude often, and "I love you" were his last words spoken. He quietly slipped away listening to his wife and daughters share stories about him. He will be dearly missed by his loved ones.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Mary; daughters, Melissa Dupre and Katie (Dan) Fitch; grandchildren, Christopher Dupre, Matthew Dupre, and Ellie Fitch; former son-in-law, Chris Dupre; and extended family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Dexter and Gloria (Johnson) Tyrrell.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Wayne's life at Roberts Funeral Home in Forest Lake, MN on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Visitation from 10am-12pm. Service to follow.
